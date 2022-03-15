No new trial in Putnam County rape case

Mar. 15—OTTAWA — Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh has denied a motion for a new trial filed for a Columbus Grove man convicted in 2009 of rape.

In his ruling dated March 11, the judge said that testimony in the trial of Robert Tebelman was strongly supported by evidence that the victim, who at the time was 4 years of age, had indeed been raped.

Even though the victim some 14 years later recanted her version of events and said Tebelman had not raped her, the judge in his ruling noted that the victim's recent recollection, or lack thereof, of certain events and the facts "raises many concerns."

Schierloh cited testimony given during a hearing last December from the victim, Gwen Bevins, who publicly recanted previous allegations that she had been sexually violated more than 13 years earlier. Schierloh in his ruling said the testimony of the woman, now 18 years of age, was "significantly different" than testimony she gave at Tebelman's trial.

"Gwen's new testimony brings many concerns to the accuracy of her memory," the judge wrote. "Comparing Gwen's testimony against her own from the original trial is short siding the events. Her testimony now shows multiple inconsistencies of her memory, as well as her lack of memory to what she feels did or did not occur."

Schierloh said the victim's recent testimony "is not reliable because it is not credible and does not tell a true story as portrayed by other credible witnesses."

Tebelman, 38, was convicted by a Putnam County jury in April 2009 on a charge of rape that took place when the victim was 4 years of age. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. An appellate court upheld that sentence.

Assistant Putnam County Prosecutor Todd Schroeder said during the December hearing that a jury of 12 people heard the actual evidence "and they convicted (Tebelman) because he was guilty." He said Schierloh "absolutely got it right" with his ruling to deny a new trial for Tebelman.

"The bottom line is that this child was raped when she was 4 years old. The uncontested medical evidence conclusively established as a fact that a rape occurred," Schroeder said. "The defendant is the person who was with her when she sustained injuries that were diagnostic of rape. The victim then identified the defendant as the perpetrator to multiple people. The victim, at age 18, could no longer remember the event and the defense used her lack of memory as the basis of the motion for a new trial."