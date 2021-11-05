No trial yet for Danielson grandmother in 2017 child neglect case. For now, she's free.

The case of a Danielson woman accused of not intervening to prevent her three grandchildren’s severe neglect at the hands of other family members is off the trial docket – for now.

The three felony counts of risk of injury charges Martha Kelley faces had been lingering on the Danielson Superior Court trial list for more than three years when it was removed in August after Kelley’s lawyer, Walter Bansley IV, withdrew from the case.

Kelley, who has been free on a promise to appear since shortly after her February 2017 arrest, is now represented by Attorney Pat Brown, but no trial date has been set. Windham Judicial District State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney said she expects the case to be re-set down for trial, but not before the year’s end.

More: Warrant: Ex-Danielson children suffered extreme neglect

Mahoney said her office is in the process of sending volumes of discovery information to Brown. Kelley’s is due next in court on Dec. 17. Brown could not be reached for comment this week.

Kelly, 63, in March 2018 rejected an offer by the state to plead guilty to one count of risk of injury in exchange for a two-year prison sentence. Mahoney at the time said her office was prepared to prosecute all three risk of injury charges Kelley originally faced. If convicted, Kelley faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to the state’s judicial website, Kelley also faces three counts each of intentional cruelty to persons and negligent cruelty to persons.

Kelley is the last member of an extended family to not plead in the sprawling child neglect case that officials said traumatized three children so badly they did not recognize each other as siblings.

An investigation into the family, who lived for years at 39 Broad St., began in July 2016 as part of a child pornography case involving the children's father, Nicholas Emory and his two brothers, James and Jason Emory.

Police said they found three children, ages 6, 5 and 3 at the time, in horrific states of neglect, underweight, in diapers and socially and physically stunted. The children, who witnesses said rarely left the family home, were missing teeth, covered in fleas and nearly mute.

Story continues

The three Emory brothers each pleaded guilty in March 2018 to possession of child pornography, while Nicholas Emory also pleaded to one count of risk of injury to a minor. James and Jason Emory were sentenced to five years in prison, Nicholas Emory to an eight-year term.

The children's mother, Donna Rodeheffer, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of risk of injury to a child. She faces up to 30 years in prison, with a right to argue for less at sentencing. Prosecutors have held off on Rodeheffer's sentencing and plan to call her as a witness against Kelley, Mahoney said.

Prosecutors said there was no agreement for a lighter sentence in exchange for Rodeheffer’s anticipated testimony.

When interviewed by police, Kelley said she and her extended family moved into the Broad Street residence in 2014. Kelley said she expressed concern about the children and tried unsuccessfully to book medical and dental appointments for them.

There is no indication Kelley – who Mahoney at one point characterized as the “least culpable” defendant in the case - tried to contact police or any social service organization in the years she and her family lived in Danielson.

"Martha Kelley stated that she now realizes that she should have gotten the victims help," state police said in a warrant.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Child neglect trial for Danielson grandmother not yet scheduled