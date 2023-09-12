No troops left behind: Missing troops buried for decades in an Alaska glacier. Harsh weather makes recovery tough

On a snowy day just before Thanksgiving in 1952, a plane carrying more than four dozen U.S. troops departed Tacoma Washington, bound for Anchorage for new jobs and lives at their latest military posting in Alaska.

Worsening weather near the Chugach Mountain Range blinded the pilots and forced them to rely on instruments, causing the plane to slam into Mount Gannett — less than 40 miles from their destination. For the pilots, it was like flying inside a light bulb -- a total whiteout.

More than seventy years later, the U.S. military is still searching for all the remains. Playing cards and epaulets, decorations that signify rank, are still being pulled from the wreckage, in echoes of the post-9/11 recovery. But the harsh Alaska climate only allows for two weeks each summer for this kind of recovery, testing the military’s promise that no troops will be left behind.

An Operation Colony Glacier recovery team member climbs out of a crevasse after searching the bottom for possible human remains, personal effects and equipment at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. The Department of Defense is deeply committed to bringing home those who were lost and providing their families and loved ones a sense of closure.

Alaska’s weather permits troops to sift through ice and rock to retrieve the remains of 52 troops killed when their plane crashed into a mountain and snow cloaked the wreckage more than 70 years ago.

For the last three summers, Air Force Capt. Lyndi Minott, who at age 31 is generations removed from the crash victims, has taken part in Operation Colony Glacier, the Pentagon's effort to bring them home. Her team has recovered remains of four bodies, leaving five of the crew still unaccounted for.

(From left) Carlos Colon, an Armed Forces Medical Examination System medical legal investigator, U.S. Air Force Capt. Lyndi Minott, Operation Colony Glacier deputy planner assigned to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, and Katherine Grosso, an AFMES medical legal investigator, filter water in search of remains at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 17, 2021. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 aircraft that crash landed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. The wreckage was discovered in 2012 and a recovery effort has taken place each summer.

The bodies and wreckage of the Air Force C-124 — a cargo plane used during the Korean War — remained undiscovered, buried under snow and ice, until 2012 when Alaska National Guardsmen discovered debris from the crash while on a training mission. By that time, the glacier had carried their bodies more than 10 miles from the crash site.

The Defense Department regularly identifies remains from troops missing since World War II and the Korean War, branding it the "nation's mission.'' In May, the agency began another multi-year project to retrieve and identify remains of 431 "Unknowns" from the Enoura Maru, a cargo vessel known as a "Hellship." The Imperial Japanese Navy used cargo vessels like the Enoura Maru in World War II to transport prisoners of war. Some troops were buried at sea, some cremated.

“The remains were mixed up so part of what we need to do is figure out which bones belong together and represent one individual,” Carrie LeGarde, a forensic anthropologist, who leads the effort, said in a news release. “This project is going to be a big challenge.”

On Colony Glacier, the challenge is sifting though ice, rock and grit to find the remaining five troops.

“There's a lot of families that are still waiting,” Minott said. “And we really do appreciate that they're so patient, and they know that we're going out each year to do recovery.”

Nov. 22, 1952, a military plane called 'Old Shakey' crashes

On Nov. 22, 1952, five days before Thanksgiving, 41 Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps troops and 11 crew members took off from McChord Air Force Base bound for Anchorage C-124, nicknamed "Old Shakey."

Search and recovery efforts tried but failed to find the crash site in the days following the accident. It wasn’t until late winter in 1953 that rescuers located debris. Then snow and ice soon obscured the remains of men, their belongings and the plane’s wreckage. They would stay concealed for decades.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Alaska Army National Guard prepares to drop off members of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's Crash Recover team on Colony Glacier, Alaska July 10, 2012. The recovery team responded to a sighting by the National Guard that appeared to be an aircraft wreckage.

On June 9, 2012, Alaska National Guardsmen flying in Black Hawk helicopter discovered debris from the crash. Colony Glacier had carried them about 12 miles downslope from the crash site.

Mountain training: what it's like on the ice

Minott is lead planner and ground commander for the recovery effort. Planning takes months for the annual mission. About a dozen airmen, soldiers and civilians take part. Minott completed a course at the Army’s Mountain Warfare School in Vermont to prepare to descend into the glacier’s crevasses.

“The glacier is an evolving structure,” she said. “It changes each year.”

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter from Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, lands to pick up Operation Colony Glacier recovery team members after a day of recovering possible human remains, personal effects and equipment at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 16, 2023. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed in November 1952 with 52 military members on board. The recovery effort has taken place every summer since 2012 by personnel from Alaskan Command, Alaska National Guard, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, U.S. Army Alaska, 673rd Air Base Wing, 3rd Wing and Detachment 1, 66th Training Squadron.

The weather and ice are best in June to recover remains and personal effects, she said.

“The winter snow has melted, and then glacier itself has started to melt,” she said. Helicopters ferry the team and climbing gear to the glacier about 8:30 in the morning.

The last few years have required ropes and climbing equipment to locate remains. It can take as long as 18 months using DNA to identify them.

At the time of the crash, the troops had been flying to new duty stations. They carried clothing and keepsakes.

“We're finding things that the service members held valuable,” Minott said. “Items like chess boards and playing cards. That really brings the personal element to the recovery.”

Minott has escorted remains from the crash to family members.

“Really rewarding is the best way I can describe that feeling,” she said. “Being able to provide closure to a loved one.”

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Honor Guard carry the transfer case of a service member recovered during Operation Colony Glacier at JBER, Alaska, June 26, 2022. The transfer cases will go to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for identification of remains and personal effects before being returned to families. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a 1952 flight which had 52 military members on board. As of June 2022, 47 of the 52 service members’ remains have been recovered and identified.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harsh weather stalls recovery of troops buried in Alaska glacier