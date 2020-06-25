No turning back for Florida, Texas? Why the next two weeks are 'critical' for US, Fauci warns

States have arrived at a crossroads that will define the coronavirus pandemic in the United States as half of the country struggles to manage rising COVID-19 cases, health experts say.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, told Congress on Tuesday that the next two weeks will be "critical" in how the country addresses the surge in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Experts say states that don’t manage their case counts risk overwhelming the health care system again and infecting neighboring states that have already flattened the curve. While summer travel is expected to decline 15% from last year, AAA still projects 683 million road trips from July to September, which could spread coronavirus.

All this could happen ahead of the fall, when the coronavirus may reappear in a second wave and likely be accompanied by the flu.

Are lockdowns needed?

The U.S. on Wednesday saw its highest number of new coronavirus cases in months, with three of the nation's most populous states — California, Texas and Florida — reporting record-setting highs in daily new cases.

California reported 7,149 new cases Wednesday. Texas reported 5,551 new cases. And Florida reported 5,508 new cases.

Some say intermittent lockdowns are essential to control flare ups. Fauci, however, said it might not be necessary for states to issue a total lockdown, but instead roll back or pause reopening phases until cases are manageable.

Gov. Greg Abbott hit pause on Texas reopening plans on Thursday and suspended elective surgeries in the state’s largest counties. Phase 3 plans included increasing restaurant and business occupancy, and allow amusements parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases to operate at half-capacity.

“We want to make sure everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitation, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rapid right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home unless you need to go out,” Abbott said earlier in the week. “The safest place for you is at your home.”

Texas still plans to reopen schools this fall, though the Texas Education Agency delayed releasing public health guidelines on how districts should safely do that.

'People aren’t doing those most basic things'

It's not surprising based on how Texans have been acting that Houston is getting close to a crisis situation, said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

"In my opinion, we have not seen the worst of it and the next couple of weeks are going to be hard," she said. "The only way to get out of this, as we know, is physical distancing, mask wearing, washing your hands, staying away from other people – all the things public health folks have been saying all the time."

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive jumped from 7% to 11% in just a week, showing that the increase in cases is real, Troisi said, not an artifact of extra testing.

In the county that includes Houston, people are now required to wear masks when they go inside businesses, but with the governor opposed to most public health measures, little else has been done to slow the spread, Troisi said.

"Ultimately, people spread the disease. Unless people start paying attention to these public health messages and doing them, I don’t think it looks good," she said. "Even if magically today, we shut down all transmission, we would continue to see for the next week or two or three increased cases and hospitalizations. And that’s scary."

The Universal of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released a model Wednesday that predicted a universal mask-wearing order could save the country as many as 33,000 lives.