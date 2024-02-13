No, the Twin Aire Kroger isn't leaving. Here's what is happening.

Shoppers at the Twin Aire Kroger on the city's southeast side took note when portable storage containers started piling up on the side of the shopping center.

Residents, many who walk to the smaller footprint grocer, have worried for years the store would close with the pending redevelopment of the Twin Aire Shopping Center across from the Community Justice Campus.

But that's not the case, company representatives said. In fact, the roughly 35,000-square-foot store that opened in 1982 is going through a deep cleaning, remodel and reorganization.

"What (people) are seeing is the first step in our own significant, new investment in the neighborhood," said Eric Halvorson, Kroger's manager of corporate affairs. "Our craftsmen will spend the next three months making upgrades to the store."

The renovation is expected to top $1.5 million and should be complete in May. The store is not expected to close during the remodel as most of the work will be done overnight to avoid disrupting shoppers. City records show the grocer has already pulled permits for nearly $500,000 in work at the site.

Some of the updates include more energy-efficient lighting, new display cases and lockers for Kroger Pickup customers who place orders online or via the app.

The company recently signed a 5-year lease extension to remain and must give written consent for any changes to the shopping center property at 680 Twin Aire Drive, according to city documents.

The Twin Aire Shopping Center was purchased in 2021 by Marion County’s Health and Hospital Corporation and is in the stages of redevelopment. The city issued a request for information in 2022 and presented five proposals from developers for community input in July 2023.

The project is currently going through the request for proposals process and there isn't a firm timeline for when a developer will be named, a Department of Metropolitan Development spokesperson said.

