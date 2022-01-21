No U.K. Bondholder Is Safe From Pain as Rate-Hike Bets Escalate

James Hirai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. bonds are off to their worst start to a year in more than a decade, and there are few signs the losses will ease soon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Two-year borrowing rates are closing in on 1% for the first time since 2011 -- just a year after they fell to a record low. Their swap counterparts hit an 11-year high this week as money markets wager on a quicker pace of Bank of England policy tightening to cap the fastest inflation in three decades.

Traders have almost fully baked in 25 basis points of BOE tightening to 0.5% next month and are close to betting on the Bank Rate climbing to 1% by June. Both levels are significant because policy makers have signaled they may stop reinvesting expired bonds and start selling the central bank’s gilt holdings once these respective rates are reached.

The BOE’s Next Move Is About More Than an Interest-Rate Hike

Beyond that point, there are few signs that expectations for higher borrowing costs will slow, with money markets betting rates will climb to 1.25% by year-end. Bob Stoutjesdijk, a fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management, goes one step further and suggests borrowing costs could rise to as high as 1.75% over that time frame.

“Markets can price an even higher bank rate later this year with this level of inflation and a strong labor market,” he said, adding “that would imply a few meetings where they would hike 50 basis points per meeting.”

Defying Politics

Political turmoil is also in focus as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign, and investors are weighing the prospect of his early departure and the uncertainty about succession it would entail. His Conservative Party peers rallied behind him as he battled through his weekly interrogation in Parliament on Wednesday.

U.K. gilt yields and the pound have defied the turbulence, buoyed instead by a ramp-up in policy tightening expectations. Sterling has mirrored this month’s advance in rates, gaining to as high as $1.3749, the strongest in more than two months.

For Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc, the pain of higher yields should rapidly transition to longer-maturity bonds. He sees the BOE raising rates to 0.5% next month. If that proves correct, he expects the central bank to stop reinvesting expired bonds, and for gilt sales net of coupons and redemptions to turn positive.

“This will mark the inflection from there being a shortage of gilts in the market to there being a significant excess,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech Giant Kakao Soars After Three Top Execs Quit in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Pay Corp. jumped the most in almost two months after its three most senior executives handed in their resignations, appeasing investors incensed at the way management sold off shares after the company’s blockbuster debut last year.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Om

  • Qantas to cut more domestic capacity after W. Australia delays border opening

    Qantas Airways Ltd will cut domestic capacity by 10 more percentage points, to 60% of pre-pandemic levels, in the March quarter after the state of Western Australia indefinitely delayed opening its border, the carrier said on Friday. The opening planned for Feb. 5, was cancelled late on Thursday, with authorities in Western Australia citing health risks from a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus in eastern states. In a statement, Qantas said, "The group retains the flexibility to adjust flying levels depending on demand and clarity on border re-opening in the weeks and months ahead."

  • China forex regulator aims to defuse risk of external shocks

    China must prevent and defuse the risk of external shocks this year while strengthening macro-prudential management and guiding market expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. The comments come as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking interest rates as early as March, while its Chinese counterpart has stepped up monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy, raising concerns about possible capital outflows due to the policy divergence. During the previous round of Fed tightening in 2018, China's currency depreciated sharply.

  • EU Fractures Dream of Gold Standard for Green Market Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is ripping up the green investing playbook with plans to allow some gas and nuclear projects to be called sustainable.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesThe bloc is poised to

  • Analysis-German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

    Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, an unusually harsh move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union. The row erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening of a de facto embassy by Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China views as part of its territory.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinat

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • Why Shiba Inu's Robinhood Rumors Are a Bigger Deal Than Dogecoin's Tesla News

    A Robinhood listing would mean more to Shiba Inu.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.