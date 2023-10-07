No Ukrainians among casualties of missile strikes in Israel – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that according to the latest reports, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the casualties of the missile strike in Israel on 7 October.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel maintains constant communication with the Israeli government and the country’s main hospitals.

Ukrainians in Israel are urged to follow the following steps:

Refrain from travelling to central and southern regions of Israel.

Remain vigilant and closely monitor the reports of local Israeli authorities to be aware of the latest developments.

An air-raid warning siren may be activated in the event of shelling. Pay close attention to all such warnings and follow the local authorities’ instructions.

Those staying in Israeli settlements located in close proximity to the Gaza Strip should hide in bomb shelters when the air-raid alarm is activated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared the hotline number of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: + 972 546 676 782.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities, and at least one person was killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a public statement concerning the wave of attacks by Hamas, saying that the country is at war, but they will prevail.

