No uniforms, but Royal family show military ties with medals at Prince Philip's funeral

Members of the Royal family wear medals as the follow the Duke of Edinburgh's hearse at Windsor Castle
Members of the Royal family wear medals as the follow the Duke of Edinburgh's hearse at Windsor Castle - Hannah McKay/Reuters

They may not have been wearing uniform, but the Royal family's military ties were plain to see in the medals they wore to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

The Queen decreed that the men should wear morning suits with black ties and the women day dresses amid concerns that the Duke of Sussex could have ended up being the only senior royal not in uniform after relinquishing his royal and military ties last year.

The Duke of York had also sparked ructions by demanding to go dressed as an Admiral, despite his promotion to that rank in the Royal Navy being deferred after he stepped down from public duties in November 2019 over his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

All the Queen's children and the Duke of Cambridge wore the Garter Star, representing the Order of the Garter which is the highest order of chivalry in the British honours system and at the sovereign's sole discretion.

The Duke of Kent, 85 – the oldest member of the Royal family taking part in the walking procession – wore, among his other medals, the King George Coronation Medal, while those present for the Queen's Coronation in 1953, including the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Gloucester, wore the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal.

Prince Philip's funeral and military procession in pictures
Prince Philip's funeral and military procession in pictures

Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew all wore the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals, as well as Long Service and Good Conduct Medals from the Royal Navy and the Canadian Forces Medal, which was also worn by their younger brother, the Earl of Wessex. The quartet also wore medals from New Zealand.

Prince Andrew, who along with Prince Harry was the only royal at the funeral to have seen active service, wore the South Atlantic Medal 1982 with Rosette, which he was awarded after flying helicopters in the Falklands War.

Prince Harry, sporting the star of the Royal Victorian Order, recognising distinguished personal service to Queen, country and Commonwealth, also wore his Afghanistan Service Medal. The former Army captain served two tours, in 2008 and 2012.

As well as wearing medals on their lapels some of the royals also sported Neck Orders, insignia worn on military ribbons around the neck. Prince Charles wore the Order of Merit, while Prince Harry wore the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, who has been married to Princess Anne since 1992, wore a Companion of the Order of Bath neck decoration. The Duke of Gloucester wore the Order of St John, while the Duke of Kent wore the Order of St Michael and St George.

