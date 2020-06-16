It's no vaccine, but this is promising

There are so many important stories we need to discuss: Coronavirus. Police policy. Oluwatoyin Salau. North Korea. Lady A( ntebellum) . Breonna Taylor.

It's Ashley with the news you need to know.

But first, 2020 has been rough: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years, a new poll shows.

A drug that can improve COVID-19 survival?

This isn’t quite the vaccine news we’ve been hoping for, but it’s still good news: Researchers in England said they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival. A “remarkably cheap” steroid called Dexamethasone reduced coronavirus deaths by up to one-third in a study of more than 6,000 severely ill patients. Although the British government authorized its use among some patients, it remains unclear how beneficial the treatment may be for less severe COVID-19 cases. Further, the findings have not been peer-reviewed or replicated in other studies. But “bottom line is, good news,” said the United States’ top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci. “This is a significant improvement in the available therapeutic options that we have.”

Speaking of Dr. Fauci , he says he hasn't talked to Trump in two weeks. 🤔

, he says he hasn't talked to Trump in two weeks. 🤔 The Trump administration says it's “taking every possible step” to maximize the likelihood there will be a safe COVID-19 vaccine by the first of next year.

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for 'Camp Fire'

The country’s largest utility pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from one of the many wildfires that have ravaged California in recent years. Pacific Gas & Electric, long accused of putting profits before customer safety, acknowledged its neglected equipment set off the “Camp Fire” in 2018 that destroyed most of the Northern California town of Paradise and claimed the lives of 85 people. The hearing took place as PG&E approaches the end of a complicated bankruptcy case it used to work out $25.5 billion in settlements to pay for the damages from that blaze and others that charred wide swaths of Northern California and killed dozens.

A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled the fast-moving wildfire in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town. More

What everyone’s talking about

Trump signs police order on use of force amid calls for action

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing police departments to adopt new standards for use of force. Trump's order follows nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers. The order calls for the creation of a national database to allow departments to track potential hires with records of abuse and for mental health professionals to respond alongside officers to calls dealing with homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness.

Relatives of Ahmaud Arbery met privately with Trump, along with families of other victims of violence, before he signed the executive order.

"She has found her voice": Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms steps into the national spotlight amid policing debate.

While a police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck, a 911 dispatcher watching in real time called a supervisor to express concern over the force being used.

President Donald Trump announces an executive order on police policy June 16 in Washington. More

North Korea blows up diplomatic office amid escalating tensions with South Korea

North Korea blew up a liaison office building it operates with South Korea, officials in Seoul said Tuesday, as tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States. The targeting of the building comes as Pyongyang warned Seoul it needs to stop defectors from sending anti-North Korea leaflets across the border. Over the weekend, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to send troops into the Demilitarized Zone that separates North Korea from South Korea.