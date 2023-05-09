No, vaccines have not been added to leafy green produce | Fact check

The claim: Produce from AeroFarms contains COVID-19 vaccine

An April 20 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) includes a short video that shows AeroFarm products on the shelves of a Whole Foods and the AeroFarms CEO talking about developing "therapeutic solutions and vaccine boosters" to combat COVID-19.

"Are Whole Foods customers being (injected) with the C19 mRNA shot via food products without their customer's knowledge or consent?" reads on-screen text.

"This is attempted murder," reads additional text.

The post was liked more than 200 times in two weeks.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence COVID-19 vaccines are in the produce from AeroFarms. While AeroFarms researched using its technology to manufacture protein at a scale that could be extracted for therapeutics and vaccines, this research was not conducted at farms that grew produce the company sold to consumers.

Company examined using leafy greens to produce proteins

AeroFarms has never experimented with creating edible vaccines and has not sold any products that would have been engineered to contain proteins needed for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Marc Oshima, the company’s chief marketing officer and co-founder.

"All that goes into our plants are water and nutrients," he said.

AeroFarms has developed technology and intellectual property around vertical farming to grow leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach. Oshima said the produce the company sells carries multiple third-party certifications, including a non-GMO certification.

The claim on social media includes a clip of David Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of AeroFarms, saying the company was working “on very specific therapeutic solutions and vaccine boosters as well as creating a platform to produce proteins for protein-based vaccine solutions.”

That clip comes from a video posted on YouTube in 2021 by the account Unreasonable Group, which says it connects investors, institutions and entrepreneurs to solve “pressing global problems.” Oshima said Rosenberg was discussing the company’s research into using its technology to grow plants containing proteins that could be extracted and used as components of vaccines or therapeutics.

“We did some preliminary trial work at one of our R&D farms about our ability to help grow proteins,” Oshima said, adding that the work has since ended.

Fact check: No mRNA vaccine approved for cattle in US

AeroFarms’ research and development farms are separate facilities from its commercial and community operations, Oshima said. None of the research was conducted on vegetables that were sold to consumers.

USA TODAY previously debunked a viral post that claimed mRNA vaccines were in the food supply through the meat and milk of vaccinated animals. Pall Thordarson, the director of the University of New South Wales RNA Institute, previously told USA TODAY that even if someone did ingest elements of a vaccine, the particles would be destroyed in the stomach by gastric juices.

The video also references "bioengineered foods," which also have no connection to COVID-19 vaccines. That term refers to food that contains "genetic material that has been modified through certain laboratory techniques" that can't be replicated naturally, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USA TODAY could not reach the social media user who shared the claim for comment. Whole Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, COVID-19 vaccines are not in AeroFarms produce | Fact check