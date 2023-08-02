No verdict as jurors in New Albany double murder deliberate

Aug. 1—NEW ALBANY — Jurors in the trial of Cherok Douglass, who is facing two murder charges, an attempted murder charge and a robbery charge, had not reached a verdict by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Attorneys made closing statements Tuesday afternoon in the more than weeklong trial.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane told the jury that he reminded them during selection that they would see the "choices" made by Douglass and how they affected his wife Brandee Douglass and a bystander Lorin Yelle, who were both killed; restaurant owner Wennie Wen who was taken hostage and run over by a vehicle driven by Cherok Douglass, and Floyd County sheriff's deputy Sarah James who became involved while trying to help Wen and capture Cherok Douglass.

Public Defender Bart McMahon said Douglass has been sad, wept and cried during the tenure of the trial.

He also said it's the jury's duty to look at the evidence in the case.

Jurors were given the case around 2:30 p.m.

Judge Carrie Stiller denied requests by the defense to allow jurors to consider less serious charges against Douglass, including voluntary manslaughter instead of murder, and criminal recklessness instead of attempted murder, citing insufficient evidence to support those charges.

The case against Douglass focused on the events of April 4, 2022 when the shooting of Brandee Douglass and Yelle unfolded at the Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road, then led police on a chase that ended near the Onion Restaurant and Tea House on Charlestown Road.

Witnesses and police officers saw Douglass take Winnie Wen hostage at gunpoint, then run over her with a car as Floyd County Sheriff Deputy James and other officers tried to intervene

The prosecution called multiple witnesses during the trial including James, who said the scene was chaotic when she arrived at the Onion Tea House and Restaurant and witnessed Wen in a struggle with Douglass.

At one point Douglass had a gun to Wen's head, and at another, he had the gun to Wen's side, all the while he was trying to get both of them into an SUV parked outside the restaurant, James said.

After that, James testified Wen fell, and she witnessed Douglass in the SUV, driving over her.

"I thought she was dead," James said, adding Douglass was still operating the vehicle after Wen was run over.

James testified she jumped on a nearby ledge as Douglass "floored" the SUV into her direction, so she pointed her gun at the vehicle and fired one or two shots.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," she said, adding that after that Douglass indicated he'd been hit, she jumped off the ledge and approached the vehicle.

James and another officer attempted to get Douglass out of the SUV, she said, adding Douglass was not complying with any verbal commands and seemed to be reaching into the vehicle.

At this point, James said she knew Douglass had a firearm with him, so she fired again.

"My only concern was he was going to reach into (the vehicle) and get the gun and shoot me before I returned fire," she said.

James said the experience with Douglass was traumatic and that she'd never shot anyone with her service weapon previously.

"I but I can recall I gave (a statement) to Indiana State Police two days later, and my story hasn't changed," she said.

The prosecution also called three civilians who were at the Circle K at the time of the shooting, as well as the New Albany Police officer who first arrived on the scene.

Medical Examiner Bill Ralston testified that Brandee Douglass was shot nine times in the head.

ISP crime scene investigation Supervisor Sgt. Merritt Toomey identified graphic photos of both victims and testified the photos show they'd both been shot multiple times.

Sgt. Eric Russell from the ISP Laboratory also testified about digital 3-D scan images of the crime scene that showed where evidence markers were at the Circle K. The scans also showed the positions of the victim's bodies.

In a video shown in court, Douglass told ISP investigators he "just lost it" and "flipped out" before the fatal shootings of his wife, Brandee, and bystander Yelle.