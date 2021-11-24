No verdict Wednesday in Julia Enright trial

WORCESTER - Julia Enright takes the stand in her trial on Friday, November 19, 2021.

WORCESTER — Jury deliberations in the Julia Enright murder trial were suspended until Monday after jurors did not reach a verdict on their first full day of consideration Wednesday.

Judge Daniel M. Wrenn made the announcement about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The jury, which started deliberating about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, did not submit any questions about the law to Wrenn.

Enright is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in a treehouse outfitted with restraints near her home on June 23, 2018.

The former Ashburnham phlebotomist and dominatrix, 24, took the stand in her own defense last Friday, alleging she acted in self-defense while being sexually assaulted.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Enright's testimony is not to be believed. They said texts and journal entries show she planned the murder as a "gift" for her boyfriend, who did not like it.

Enright's lawyer argued the state was overzealous in its prosecution, and expressed confidence jurors would believe her testimony.

