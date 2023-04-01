No verdict yet in East Windsor murder trial

Mar. 31—The jury in the Gabriel Hesse murder trial went home Friday afternoon without reaching a verdict during its first day of deliberations in Hartford Superior Court.

Hesse, 43, who formerly lived in a mobile home at 255 South Main St. in East Windsor, is accused of killing his father, Halsey Hesse Jr., 73, by stabbing him more than 70 times in the older man's mobile home on Fairway Drive in East Windsor in October 2019.

Prosecutor Amy Bepko spent five trial days over the last two weeks presenting a complex circumstantial case against Gabriel Hesse.

But Hesse changed the character of the trial radically on Wednesday when he testified to a version of events that he hadn't given to police during their investigation. He admitted finding his father's body a full day before he called 911 to report the death — then going into the older man's home to take items, including a safe and bank card.

If believed by the jury, that account would explain some of the prosecution's evidence against him, such as a pair of sneakers, stained with blood that almost certainly came from his father, which police found under Gabriel's mobile home.

The jury is to resume deliberating on Tuesday.

