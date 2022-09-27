No victims found after active shooter reported at Chewy warehouse in Belton

No victims have been located after police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Chewy warehouse in Belton Tuesday, according to authorities.

The incident was initially reported to emergency dispatch at 10:49 a.m.

Officers were clearing two buildings at the facility, Belton Police Department Lt. Dan Davis said in an email just before 12:30 p.m.

No victims or evidence of injuries have been located, he said.

Live video streamed online from a KMBC television news helicopter showed dozens of people and several law enforcement vehicles in the facility’s parking lot as the investigation continued.

The nearly 800,000 square foot pet supply distribution center opened in August 2021. Founded in 2011, the Florida-based company operates out of more than 15 locations.

The Belton warehouse created more than 1,600 jobs in the region, according to The Missouri Partnership, an economic development organization.