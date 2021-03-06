With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Greenfield
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Senate just passed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill—one of the biggest emergency spending packages in history, targeted to the poor and the middle class. But despite full Democratic control of Congress and the White House, it came with significant omissions from the wish list of Democratic priorities: no $15 minimum wage, lower jobless benefits, a tighter income limit for the checks. With just 50 senators and no Republicans crossing the line, President Joe Biden and his party had to bow to their most conservative members.

You can almost hear the lamentations on the left: “If only we’d had another vote or two in the Senate, Biden and Chuck Schumer wouldn’t have had to cut $100 a week from the unemployment benefit to get Joe Manchin’s vote. And then we could keep going: ditch the legislative filibuster, pass that bill to stop voter suppression in the red states …”

And politically, there’s the worry that in two years, that slim majority will have much bigger consequences: The Democrats will take a beating at the polls for being unable to deliver the full package that most of the caucus, and the White House, wanted.

Before you join the chorus, you might want to check in with the last two Democratic presidents. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both landed in office with much bigger majorities, and ended up taking it on the chin anyway. Despite the narrowest of majorities to get anything done, Biden, in fact, may be in a much better position.

When Clinton came to power in 1993, he had wide majorities in both houses: 57 Democrats in the Senate, and 258 Democrats in the House. But the resistance to his key economic package was so intense within his own party that his plan passed by just a single vote in both the House and the Senate, and only after important elements of that plan—like a gasoline tax—were thrown over the side to win the votes of suburban Democrats.

When Obama was inaugurated in 2009, Democrats and their independent allies held 59 seats in the Senate, and when Al Franken finally claimed his seat months later, they had a supermajority of 60—enough to overcome a filibuster. But in order to hold those votes, the Obama Administration had to keep the cost of its Great Recession stimulus package under $1 trillion—an amount, his team later conceded, was too small to trigger a robust recovery. Similarly, in order to get reluctant Democrats like Joe Lieberman to vote for the Affordable Care Act, the White House had to kill the public health-insurance option, which left progressive Democrats disheartened. (As Obama accounts in his memoir, “A Promised Land,” the handwringing from members of his own party took much of the shine off his signature achievement as president, the biggest expansion of health care since Medicare.)

The two ex-presidents also share a common, painful experience with the political consequences of their battles. Clinton’s tax and budget initiatives were aimed at reducing the then-unacceptable budget deficit of some $250 billion—a deficit that helped propel independent candidate Ross Perot to 19 percent of the vote in 1992. (I hope you realize we’ve become Eisenhower Republicans, Clinton groused to his staff.) The policy ultimately worked—Washington was running a huge surplus by the end of the Clinton years—but in the short term it was a political liability, leading to the loss of both houses of Congress in 1994.

For Obama, the slow pace of the recovery and the Republicans’ relentless political attacks on Obamacare led to massive midterm losses in 2010 at every level. The House turned Republican, the Democrats lost their filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and 18 state legislatures turned red—a political upheaval that is still tormenting Democrats as they watch those legislatures push through voter suppression laws that will shape American elections for years to come.

But this time, Democrats may be able to provide a more upbeat answer to a question the approach of Passover inspires: “Why is this one-vote victory different from the other one-vote victories?”

This time, the benefits to tens of millions of Americans will be clear: $1,400 in bank accounts; extended jobless benefits; expanded childcare help. Donald Trump understood the impact of such assistance when he insisted his name be on the checks sent to American households. Joe Biden won’t be as blatant, but the direct aid will be a sharp contrast to what happened under Obama’s stimulus, when most Americans didn’t even realize they were getting a tax cut. It’s a sharp departure as well from the impact of Obamacare, where the benefits did not begin until long after the bill was passed, and after the midterm elections as well.

And this time, the bill that was passed was backed by enormous majorities of the citizenry—polls suggest that as many as 75 percent support the Covid plan, including clear majorities of Republicans. This suggests that the unanimous opposition to the plan by Congressional Republicans may leave the party with a political posture at a polar extreme from where they were in 1994 and 2009. The GOP was able to (inaccurately) pin Clinton with the “largest tax increase in history”; they were able to characterize the Obama stimulus and the Affordable Care Act as a giveaway to “those people.” But if the polls are right, Republican efforts to paint the Covid relief as a “blue state bailout” or a “Pelosi payoff” aren’t working.

More significant, if the impact of $1,400 payments, the vaccination assistance and the other elements of the plan are really felt back home—by voters, who notice the difference in their bank accounts and their health—it is actually conceivable that the line “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” could become something other than the punchline of a joke.

It is, of course, possible that all those proposals that fell by the wayside—the $15 minimum wage, higher income limits on the stimulus checks, bigger jobless benefit—will trigger so much grousing from progressives that Biden has trouble keeping his own side of the aisle in line. If they’re thinking about 2022, they should be careful how much complaining they do. With the slimmest possible of majorities, Biden managed to push through something whose potential political payoff his two Democratic predecessors would have envied.

Recommended Stories

  • `Check partisanship at the door': Biden finds GOP allies for rescue money

    The clash between local and national Republicans is a rare public division in a party that has generally been united in opposition to policies being pushed by Biden and Democrats.

  • Republicans To White House: Limit Infrastructure Spending To Roads And Bridges

    As the Biden administration looks ahead to the "recovery" portion of its Build Back Better plan while the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is considered in the Senate, Republicans are drawing a line across the road when it comes to infrastructure investment. After a White House meeting Thursday that included President Joe Biden and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he made it clear that for an infrastructure bill to happen, Republican priorities had to be considered. "It cannot be a ‘my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said. "First and foremost, a highway bill cannot grow into a multitrillion-dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support. We have to be responsible, and a bill whose cost is not offset will lose Republican support. Second, a transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill that primarily focuses on fundamental transportation needs, such as roads and bridges. Republicans won't support another Green New Deal disguising itself as a transportation bill." Graves' warning shot comes a day after the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the nation's infrastructure a grade of C- and said it would require $2 trillion over 10 years to fix. Remarking on ASCE's assessment on Wednesday — and contradicting Graves' warning — Buttigieg emphasized that infrastructure "is more than roads and bridges and power grids and ports. It's about investing in a way that creates millions of good jobs that last. It's about choices to combat climate change, and it's about building our infrastructure in a way that makes our country a more equitable place for everyone." Also in conflict with Graves are the investment numbers rolled out by Biden during his 2020 election campaign, which included not only $1.3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure but a $2 trillion "accelerated investment" over his first term that included a low-carbon transportation strategy to meet his climate change goals. Buttigieg said on Wednesday that infrastructure is one of the most bipartisan things the administration is taking on. "This isn't just a red state versus blue state issue or rural versus urban, it's a national issue, and the benefits are enormous — maybe a once-in-a-lifetime moment to invest," he said. "Interest rates are at historic lows, unemployment is higher than it should be, and there's never been a better reason for politicians, regardless of party or ideology, to want to get this done." But Graves asserted on Thursday that rural infrastructure needs were left behind in the COVID relief package, citing the $30 billion in transit funding included by Democrats and benefits primarily urban areas. "Republicans are eager to work on bipartisan solutions, but it will take a willingness to compromise and a good faith effort to consider Republican priorities," he said. "We all have the same goal of improving America's transportation infrastructure, but we cannot overlook broad sections of the country in the process." Related articles: Infrastructure upgrade: US improves from D+ to C- Biden's plan to energize last-mile road safety Joe Biden wants to launch low-carbon transportation strategy Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWorkhorse Lawyers Up In Mail Truck Contract Dispute With Postal ServiceDaily Infographic: Has Amazon Spoiled Whole Foods?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Drew Barrymore Says Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Was Her 'First Boyfriend in Grade School'

    Drew Barrymore discussed her previous romance with Zach Braff and Donald Faison on The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Spain revives tradition of making Seville orange marmalade for Queen Elizabeth

    Jars of marmalade made from the finest Seville oranges will be dispatched to Buckingham Palace in a modern take on a lost royal tradition dating back to when the granddaughter of Queen Victoria married into the Spanish House of Bourbon. A crate of bitter oranges from the gardens of Seville’s Royal Alcázar, Europe's oldest functioning royal residence, was typically sent to England every year since the British-born Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg married King Alfonso XIII of Spain in 1906. But the tradition was lost sometime in the 1970s or 1980s. Now staff at the Alcázar palace have now teamed up with the British embassy in Madrid, which is boiling down and jarring up a “blend of Spanish and British cultures” that will help to sweeten any bitter aftertaste from Brexit. While the first oranges in the early 20th century were made into marmalade on their arrival in the UK by Wilkin & Sons, this year the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott is producing a batch himself before sending it on to Her Majesty back home. “We are delighted to be part once again of this tradition which represents such a delicious fusion of our two cultures. We are very grateful for the generosity of the Royal Alcázar and look forward to completing the process of creating and sharing a high-quality finished product, worthy of its royal ancestry,” said Ambassador Elliott. The lost tradition was recovered thanks to Isabel Rodríguez, who on becoming director of the Alcázar palace in 2019 was told about the crates of oranges previously sent to London and decided that the practice was worth reviving.

  • Joe Biden campaigned as the mask candidate. Now he's facing the limits of the bully pulpit

    Joe Biden ran as the mask candidate. As president, his bully pulpit has limits that states are exploiting.

  • New SC abortion law remains on hold under judge's order

    A new South Carolina law banning abortions will stay on hold following a judge's order on Friday to extend a temporary restraining order. On Monday, Lewis is set to preside over a hearing on Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction halting the law altogether while a lawsuit seeking to overturn it is resolved. Lewis initially suspended the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

  • New mock draft proposes Packers trade up in first round for CB

    Chad Reuter of NFL.com projected the Packers trade up for Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome.

  • How To Stick To A Fitness Routine When You’re Dealing with a Chronic Illness

    A little movement goes a long way for these three women battling underlying diseases.

  • Coronavirus latest news: EU asks US for Oxford vaccine doses

    Travel permits to stop Easter holidays abroad Death rate back to normal as Covid infections fall by third in a week Vaccine side-effects more common in those who have had virus 'Patient X' who tested positive for Brazilian variant found Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The EU will urge the US to allow the export of millions of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Europe, it has emerged. The European Union also wants Washington to allow the free flow of vaccine ingredients for production, according to the Financial Times. "We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the European Commission told the newspaper. This came after the commission and Italy blocked the shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia as it tried to boost its vaccine rollout which has been behind that of nations like the UK. This follows months of issues around the EU and the Oxford vaccine, which saw the jab limited to under-65s by several European countries such as Germany, a move which it reversed this month. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Oprah’s Royal Windfall: CBS Paid $7 Million-Plus for Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Interview (Report)

    CBS paid more than $7 million to air Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The two-hour interview came with a price tag between $7 million and $9 million, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the deal. Representatives for CBS and Winfrey’s Harpo Productions did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. The two-hour special, set to air Sunday on CBS, is the couple’s first televised interview since they stepped aside from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year. A spokesperson for the couple told WSJ that Harry and Meghan were not paid for the interview. Also Read: Meghan Markle Says She Was Not 'Allowed' to Speak With Oprah Previously (Video) Earlier this week, ITV landed the rights to broadcast the special in the U.K. in a deal reportedly worth around 1 million euros, or about $1.4 million. According to CBS, the first portion of the interview, a one-on-one conversation between Markle and Winfrey, will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will join for the second part of the conversation to “speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.” The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. Also Read: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J Adams Calls Out Royal Family Amid Bullying Accusations The interview comes as a number of Markle’s friends and former colleagues have come to her defense in the wake of a U.K. newspaper report accusing her of “bullying” during her time at Kengsington Palace. Markle’s former “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams called her an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family” in his lengthy defense of the Duchess, slamming the press for “racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol,” as well as the royal family for “promoting and amplifying” the accusations. In preview clips from Monday’s special, Markle herself appears to take a similar stance regarding the royal family, saying that she would not “be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” She has also previously denied the accusations through a spokesperson, calling them an “attack on her character.” Read original story Oprah’s Royal Windfall: CBS Paid $7 Million-Plus for Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Interview (Report) At TheWrap

  • Chamber of Commerce decides against widespread political ban following Capitol insurrection

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed Friday it won't withhold political donations from lawmakers who simply voted against certifying the presidential election results and instead decide on a case-by-case basis.Why it matters: The Chamber is the marquee entity representing businesses and their interests in Washington. Its memo, obtained exclusively by Axios, could set the tone for businesses debating how to handle their candidate and PAC spending following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The Chamber's use of selective donations frees it to continue supporting some high-profile legislators who earned its endorsement and financial support in prior elections.The organization has previously backed all eight of the senators who voted against certifying President Biden's Electoral College win — including Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — through either endorsements or contributions from its political action committee.While it hadn't formally paused its political activity following the attack, the Chamber had conducted a review that resulted in its current donation policy.What they're saying: "We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," the Chamber's Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson wrote in the recent memo."There is a meaningful difference between a member of Congress who voted 'no' on the question of certifying the votes of certain states and those who engaged and continue to engage in repeated actions that undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.""For example, casting a vote is different than organizing the rally of January 6th or continuing to push debunked conspiracy theories. We will take into consideration actions such as these and future conduct that erodes our democratic institutions."What to watch: At the end of the first quarter, the Chamber will begin to make donations from its PAC in coordination with its updated policy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • There's Full Blown Insta-Proof That Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell Are Dating

    🔍 🔍 🔍

  • NBA betting: As usual, the over/under for the NBA All-Star Game is absurdly high

    The one thing you can count on in an NBA All-Star Game: scoring.

  • Bahrain F1 COVID-19 Policy Sure to Rile Fans, Get the Attention of Promoters Worldwide

    Race circuit ready to welcome fans, but not all fans, for Formula 1 race on March 28.

  • Donald Trump Hasn’t Ruled Out Ivanka Trump as His 2024 Running Mate

    Now that former President Donald Trump has a seemingly tense relationship with Mike Pence, he might be in the market for a new running mate as he looks forward to a possible presidential run in 2024. On the short-list for his Vice-President? None other than favorite daughter, Ivanka Trump. According to Bloomberg, Trump, “is telling allies […]

  • 8 Cuomo staffers announced plans to leave the administration this week

    Two more Cuomo aides announced plans to leave the administration on Friday, bringing the weekly total to at least eight amid growing scandals.

  • Toni Garrn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Magic Mike Alum Alex Pettyfer

    Magic Mike alum Alex Pettyfer is going to be a dad! Model Toni Garrn took to Instagram to share her Vogue Germany shoot and announce she's pregnant with their first baby.

  • Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday, while the country received a second shipment of the vaccine. Images of both Maduro and Flores receiving their doses were broadcast on state television. Maduro said he felt "fine" after receiving the injection.

  • After Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia shifts lobbying firepower to 'middle America' with women's rights message

    The Saudis are reaching out to local officials from New Orleans to Anchorage. The pitch: Saudi Arabia is a global player transforming on women's rights.

  • NBA All-Star 2021: The game no one seemed to want

    It's the NBA All-Star Game almost no one seemed to want. Certainly not the players, who scoffed at the notion of playing an exhibition game in the midst of a pandemic. The NBA's best will take the court Sunday in a one-night-only, hastily arranged event at mostly empty State Farm Arena, where only a limited number of invited guests will be allowed to watch in person.