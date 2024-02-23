No need to wait for spring to visit Armonk, see how beautiful it is in the snow

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Pedestrians walk Jan. 23 along Main Street in Armonk, NY. Armonk, which borders Connecticut, is a hamlet in the Town of North Castle, and has a population of approximately 4,500.

Wampus Pond in Armonk, photographed after a snowstorm Feb. 13. The pond, which is part of The Westchester County Park System, was once part of the New York City water supply. It was bought, along with 93 acres, by the county in 1963 from the City of New York.

Sensei Claudio Baldo teaches a karate class to second graders Feb. 7 at Armonk Martial Arts. Baldo, who teaches a traditional style of karate called Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do, has taught martial arts in Armonk since 1997. He says that his youngest karate student is 3 and his oldest is 62.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Armonk was created in 1842. The Greek Revival church on Bedford Road was built on land donated by a local farmer.

Robert Barbieri, owner of Manny's Unisex Haircuttings, cuts the hair of Andrew Burns, an Armonk native now residing in Mount Kisco, on Jan. 23. Behind them, Eric Morales cuts the hair of Tim Daly of Greenwich. The barbershop on Main Street in Armonk has been in existence since the 1980s. Barbieri has owned the shop for the past 15 years.

Mike Annechiarico, who goes by the name of MikeA, spray paints a Valentine's Day decoration Jan. 23 in the window of Broadway North Pizzeria in Armonk. The pizzeria on Main Street in Armonk's business district decorates their windows for various holidays throughout the year.

Ed Woodyard, president of the North Castle Historical Society, photographed Feb. 1 inside Smith's Tavern in Armonk. In the 18th and 19th centuries, Smith's Tavern served as a militia headquarters during the Revolutionary War, then a taproom, a town hall, a stagecoach stop, a voting place and post office. In the 20th century, it became a restaurant, private residence and Sunday school.

Ryan Solomon, 6, and her brother Zach, 10, take advantage of their snow day Feb. 13 to sled past one of the six windmills at Windmill Farm in Armonk. Windmill Farm was once part of an estate owned by Dr. Charles V. Paterno, who bought the farm in 1919. Paterno built the windmills to pump water to several artificial lakes that he built to enhance the beauty of the property.

A woman walks her dog Jan. 17 through a snowy Wampus Brook Park in Armonk. During the summer months, the Armonk Chamber of Commerce and North Castle Recreation Dept. host concerts in the gazebo.

Wampus Brook Park in Armonk, photographed Jan. 17, is a 6.4 acre park featuring a lake, gazebo and 0.5-mile loop walking trail. The park includes blossoming trees in the spring and is home to various waterfowl.

Journal News photographer Seth Harrison.

About Seth Harrison: A voracious consumer of the news and passionate about covering the news, Seth is also an admittedly obsessed, oft-injured marathon runner. Seth can often be found in New York City, often for work but mostly for pleasure, where he is constantly amazed that after living in the metropolitan area for most of his life, he continues to discover treasures of the city that he never knew existed.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Armonk NY sites and places to visit: lohud on location