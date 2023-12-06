'No water, no river': Local, federal agencies focused on protecting San Pedro's water flow
City of Sierra Vista City Manager, Chuck Potucek says there is cone of depression under the city that could affect the San Pedro River.
City of Sierra Vista City Manager, Chuck Potucek says there is cone of depression under the city that could affect the San Pedro River.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
A hack that affected 23andMe back in October is estimated to have exposed significantly more profiles than previously reported.
There's no question about the best team in the NFL after Sunday.
The biggest news stories this morning: DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review, The cheapest Tesla car won’t qualify for full federal tax credit from January 1, ChatGPT says asking it to repeat words forever violates its terms.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
Cruise keeps getting kicked while it's down. The General Motors-owned robotaxi company may face fines and sanctions after failing to disclose details of an October 2 incident -- specifically that one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian 20 feet, according to a ruling from a California agency. The regulatory action comes as Cruise struggles to rebuild public trust and keep operations running after losing its permits to operate in California for allegedly withholding crucial information from regulators about a crash in San Francisco.
Proposed ban would include carveouts, but civil libertarians are still concerned.
Stroll through Harlem, known for its vibrant culture, history and community– and meet some of the fashionistas setting trends in the iconic NYC neighborhood. The post Get to know some of Harlem’s most fashionable residents appeared first on In The Know.
After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
The bankruptcy declaration by Diamond Sports Group almost a year ago has forced MLB to envision a new model for broadcasts and distribution.
The NHTSA said it had received hundreds more reports of an issue that could cause a temporary increase in the amount of steering effort required.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
Jordan Love is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL.
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Sunday's Week 13 action, headlined by the 49ers' demolishing of the previously 10-1 Eagles.