No weapon found after Viera High put on brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon

Viera High School was placed under a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report was made regarding a student with a weapon, officials said.

Despite the tip, no weapon was found, said Brevard Public Schools Spokesperson Russell Bruhn.

The lockdown, which started at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, was changed to a shelter in place prior to being lifted at about 2:25 p.m.

Breaking News

