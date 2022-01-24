No white smoke in first round of Italy's presidential vote
Italy's presidency is largely ceremonial, but the head of state wields considerable power during political crises
As with almost every role she plays on Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon does a wicked version of Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Listing off rising inflation, rocking gas prices, and the flaws of the Green M&M girl, McKinnon’s wonky-eyed Ingraham went right after the first year of Joe Biden’s “disaster” of a presidency in the […]
Remember "Sideways," one of the best movies of the early 2000s? The story followed two middle-aged friends through a drunken tour of Santa Barbara wine country — and also had lasting affects on the California wine industry.Why it matters: The 2004 movie affected demand for different wine varietals. Paul Giamatti's character was insistent that "I am not drinking any f--king merlot." In the years that followed, demand for California merlot softened while demand for the character's beloved pinot no
When you think about cinematic universes, Marvel and DC’s are probably the first that spring to mind. But those are not the only franchises that have spawned shared universes on the big screen. One that most horror movie fans will likely be familiar with is The Conjuring Universe, which began in 2013 with James Wan’s … The post This supernatural horror movie is flying up the charts on Netflix appeared first on BGR.
Last week, the Communist Party's top disciplinary agency vowed to show "no mercy" to those who "try to build political gangs."
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have many duties to fulfill as royals , they also enjoy their role as parents to three...
What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:
President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
The ongoing saga between Kelly Clarkson and ex Brandon Blackstock over their Montana ranch has finally concluded. It’s an ending that is still somewhat baffling given the fact that the former music manager fought to the bitter end until the pop star gave him a small slice of the property — and honestly, it’s small […]
The Green Bay Packers quarterback warmed up for his playoff loss by casting doubt on Biden's win. The former president's team is thrilled
Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
The former president seemed to need some adulation at Mar-a-Lago.
David Cassidy may be one of the top teen idols of all time, but his half-brother Shaun Cassidy was a major heartthrob too. While his older brother starred on The Partridge Family and had a career in pop music, Cassidy led The Hardy Boys Mysteries and a became pop star himself in the latter half of the '70s, with hits including "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "Hey Deanie."Though he got his start in music and acting, Cassidy, now 63, went in a very different direction with his career once he hit adulthood. I
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath—a layer of fatty tissue and protein that protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord—causing communication problems between the brain and body. Eventually, this can cause nerve damage, resulting in a whole host of phantom pains and sensations.Historically, MS has been a condition that's shrouded in mystery and often met with dismissal or disbelief, but experts
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
Salma Hayek is back at it, yet again with a jaw-dropping and sultry beach-themed photo shoot. On Jan 19, Hayek posted two photos of her latest water-based adventure to her Instagram with the caption, “Some people run to visit the fish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) In […]
Queen Latifah is weighing in after The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth exited the show amid assault allegations against him. During a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), Latifah called it “still surreal” that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural. The network announced its decision to drop him […]