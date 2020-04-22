'A no-win situation': Swing state governors on political tightrope amid coronavirus, Trump pressure

A public health crisis, an economic crash, nascent protests, and presidential pressure. And a high-stakes election whose outcome could turn on their performance.

Welcome to the perilous political life of swing state governors.

From Florida to Wisconsin, governors in both parties are walking a tightrope with increased deaths on one side and economic devastation on the other – all as President Donald Trump shakes the wire with provocative tweets and pronouncements.

“They are almost in a no-win situation,” Susan MacManus, a political scientist and professor emerita with the University of South Florida, said of governors in swing states. “They're facing the most unusual and most intensely pressured events” of a lifetime.

Take Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. Trump has cast her as a poster child for the nanny state, criticizing the coronavirus restrictions she has imposed and encouraging protesters who want her to reopen the state.

Michigan has been hard-hit by the pandemic – with 2,700 deaths and more than 30,000 cases as of April 21. It's also a pivotal battleground state in the 2020 presidential election that Trump narrowly won four years ago.

As thousands of demonstrators converged on Michigan's capitol last week, some showed their allegiance to the president by waving "Trump 2020 banners" and wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats.

But Whitmer has been unapologetic in pushing back against Trump, defending her strict social distancing orders and calling out protesters for ignoring public health precautions.

“We have a disproportionate problem in the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “And that’s precisely why we have to take a more aggressive stand.”

Whitmer’s outspokenness – and her frequent national media appearances – have burnished her image among Democrats and fueled speculation that former Vice President Joe Biden may choose her as his running mate. But it’s also firing up Republicans in Michigan and making her a bigger Trump target, said David Dulio, director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University.

Thousands of cars jammed streets surrounding Michigan's state capitol in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. More

But Trump also has a tough political calculus to make, as he attacks Whitmer and tries to woo Michigan voters, Dulio said.

“He’s walking a similar tight rope. You can hear it at times when he’s giving his briefings. He will sometimes take a shot at the governor and in the next breath say how much he loves Michigan,” Dulio said. “It’s this dance.”

It’s not just Trump and Democratic governors engaged in this political tango.

In Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is under pressure to deliver his state for Trump in the November election – and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak has come under intense scrutiny.

DeSantis waited until April 1 to issue a stay-at-home order, after cases of the virus hit nearly 7,000 in the state and 87 Floridians had died. And his order deemed religious services “essential,” a controversial decision that played to the GOP base in the state.

“He doesn’t want to get crosswise with freedom of religious because that is critical to his re-election and also to the president’s,” MacManus said.

Now, DeSantis faces pressure from the White House to lift the state-wide restrictions, even as Florida remains a disease hot spot."

"Trump would like to have some of the larger states, Republican swing states, get up and running – within reason," said Ron Pierce, a GOP consultant based in Tampa.