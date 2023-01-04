With no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions, Friday’s jackpot will approach $1 billion

After no ticket matched all six numbers in the Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is closing in on 10 figures.

An estimated prize of at least $940 million is expected for Friday’s drawing, which can be viewed here on Channel 11.

While no one matched all of the white balls — 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44 — plus the gold Mega Ball 18, two tickets sold in Pennsylvania matched four of the five and the Mega Ball, and will receive $10,000 each, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

No word yet on where those tickets were sold.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh shows support for McKees Rocks native, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 2 Pittsburgh police detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect Man accused of shooting, killing local mailman dies of cancer in jail VIDEO: Man caught in gunfire exchange between police, shooting suspect in Brackenridge shares his story DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts