It’s no wonder that the police have been left demoralised

There are moments in the life of a police officer when the exercise of professional judgment may result in life-altering scrutiny, injury, or even death. The job can resemble a game of Russian roulette, with officers taking huge risks to protect the public good.

So while we are right to expect a great deal from the police, and to see serious deficiencies addressed, it will take action from us all to avoid turning an often thankless task into an impossible one. The danger is that, when scrutinising officers for the risks they take, the pendulum has swung too far the other way.

Take one recent case where a proactive crime-fighting cop faced an allegation of gross misconduct on what might very generously be called the flimsiest of evidence: that the ethnicity of those people she had stopped and searched did not reflect the ethnicity of the local census population. She was eventually exonerated at the long-awaited proceedings – but it should never have got that far. The affair reflected a sense that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is more intent on witchhunts rather than professional investigations.

The effect of such proceedings could be detrimental for all crime-fighting. If police officers are hounded for doing their jobs, we shouldn’t be surprised when they do less of the discretionary activities that help keep us all safe, such as stopping a vehicle or searching a person. A recent academic study from the US suggested that in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, as police pulled back, reported murders went up by 11.5 per cent – over 3,000 additional homicides.

Discretionary activity also extends, as the Met Police are seeing this week, to specialist skills – like being an armed response officer. Generally there’s little or no extra pay for carrying a firearm. Taking on this awesome responsibility is entirely voluntary. But it is essential that some do, as my own experience of chasing a gunman in south London as an unarmed officer proved to me.

Overall, armed Met officers respond to about 4,000 incidents every year, involving some of the most dangerous and high-risk criminals our society has to offer. Despite the serious nature of the incidents, they only discharge their weapons on average twice per year.

Nobody demonstrating such professionalism or restraint would expect to be above the law or to avoid accountability or scrutiny. Rather, like any ordinary person, they just want fair treatment. That’s why the Home Secretary’s announcement of an urgent review into armed policing is so necessary, to correct the balance.

Of course, for some other politicians and activists, the ultimate problem with policing and law enforcement is that it exists at all. Any and every opportunity to slam rather than support the police is seized upon. Sadly, this extremist fringe finds succour, rather than challenge, among too many of those institutions in and around policing and criminal justice.

To counter it, not only must the Home Secretary take action, but we citizens must openly support the good men and women who protect our streets. If not, we may wake up to discover a distinct lack of suitable volunteers and a rising crime rate.

Rory Geoghegan is a former police officer and the founder of The Public Safety Foundation

