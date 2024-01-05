No wonder politics is broken. MPs are now powerless

When people bother to think of the political messaging in the Star Wars prequels, they usually think of the heavy-handed lesson of the dangers of militarism and the national security state. However, the three films also show how replacing the power of the legislature with a bureaucracy can undermine the entire democratic nature of the state. “Enter the bureaucrat”, claims one Senator, “the true rulers of the Republic”.

While, clearly, Britain is nowhere near the same level of dysfunction, there is no question that the powers and responsibilities of our elected representatives have declined over the past half century.

After all, why be a Member of Parliament? The hours are long and unsociable. Life is lived in the public eye, and a misstatement or ill-judged comment – even when made with the best of intentions – can end your career. Remuneration, while high compared to the national average, would be a pay cut for many of the successful people we might wish would become politicians.

Why then take the risk to job security, to reputation, to (in some terrible cases) life and limb? The reason is that MPs believe they can really make a difference when they get to Westminster.

If the retirement rate post-1997 is any indicator, however, disillusionment quickly kicks in. Many must arrive and discover that the “Mother of All Parliaments” has, for almost three decades, ceased to be the real shaper of policy or political direction. Between the exponential growth in the number and power of unelected “arm’s length” bodies such as the Office for Budget Responsibility and NHS England, a decline in the House of Commons’ ability (and willingness) to apply real scrutiny to Government legislation and (until recently) European rules and court decisions, Parliament has become a shadow of its former self.

Much of this is self-inflicted, particularly during the massive Labour majorities post-1997. Party loyalty, on both sides of the House, meant that the legislature has been unwilling to take on efforts by Blair and Cameron (in particular) to move certain policy decisions “outside politics”. The idea was that politics would corrupt decisions, and that instead “experts” should make the “right” decisions away from the heat and light of the partisan debate.

This, of course, ignores the reality that quite of lot of these decisions are based on trade-offs, and choosing alternatives that help some Britons and harm others. There is no “right” solution. We have merely traded an open decision-making process made in the public eye where trade-offs and alternatives that impact a wide range of policy areas are debated for an opaque one behind closed doors. Experts like to pretend that decisions are based on models and equations, yet models and equations only work as well as the assumptions that are put into them.

So we have Budgets scored by an Office for Budget Responsibility that sees tax cuts only as lost revenue and makes no assumptions on the economic growth that tax cuts might – or might not – result in. We have climate policy locked within a straitjacket provided by the Stalinist five-year plans of the Climate Change Committee, determined to achieve Net Zero whatever the cost.

Even when MPs are willing to pass robust legislation in areas such as migration, the unwillingness of both Labour and Conservative-led governments to stand up to the growing self-appointed powers of the judiciary is pushing us towards a new constitutional crisis. When former Supreme Court judges now indirectly claim the power to overrule parliamentary legislation, the traditional driving constitutional tradition of Parliamentary supremacy is clearly at risk.

If we want to restore a functioning democracy, these trends must be either reversed, or we need a total reconsideration of our constitutional structure. It may be that modern Britain should adopt a true separation of powers with a judiciary that can, like in Canada or the United States, strike down legislation that infringes our rights and freedoms. It may even be that we wish to move towards a US-style system where the executive retains sweeping powers to change policies without needing to trouble themselves with legislative approval. Perhaps we even want Parliament to return to the role it had of 500 years ago, a talking shop to air local complaints that passed taxes when required by the executive. However, such a constitutional change should be debated and decided on by the British people and their representatives, not merely brought about by legislative laziness and partisan deference.

Because if we do just continue to sleepwalk into legislative weakness, we might discover that parliament has become so enervated that when they do choose to step in they lack the ability to make a difference.

Towards the end of the final film in prequel trilogy, as the former legislative leader of the Senate declares himself Emperor to the rapturous support of most members, one character turns to another and laments the death of liberty and democracy “with thunderous applause”. Perhaps another lesson is that, thanks to the handing over of power to the government and the unelected bureaucrats, they likely could have done nothing else.

