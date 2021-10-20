China New-Home Prices Fall; Sinic Defaults: Evergrande Update

Sofia Horta e Costa
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Evergrande’s shares have been suspended since Oct. 4 pending the announcement of a “major transaction” involving its property management unit and Hopson Development Holdings Ltd., local media reported at the time. REDD reported Tuesday that the deal had fallen through due to a lack of support from the local Guangdong government.

Evergrande has yet to comment on a Reuters report that a yuan bond coupon due Tuesday had been paid. Chinese companies with bonds listed on mainland stock exchanges are typically only expected to post announcements to the bourses if obligations aren’t met. Evergrande has missed initial interest payment deadlines on several dollar bonds since last month, with some notes offering a 30-day grace period before default.

New-home prices fell in September for the first time since April 2015, data showed Wednesday. Sinic Holdings Group Co. became the latest Chinese developer to default after failing to repay the interest and principal of its $250 million note due Monday.

Key Developments:

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

  • China Home Sales Plunge 17% as Evergrande Crisis Deters Buyers

  • China Channels Bernanke With Assurances Evergrande Is Contained

  • China Eases Mortgages for Rest of Year Amid Evergrande Woes

  • What Is China Evergrande and Why Has Trouble Spread?: QuickTake

Sinic Becomes Latest Defaulter (10 a.m. H.K)

Sinic’s credit rating was lowered by S&P Global Ratings to Selective Default from CC. Sinic had warned earlier this month it was unlikely to repay the dollar bond and that may trigger cross-defaults on its two other notes. Sinic is much smaller than Evergrande, ranking 41st in a list of China’s biggest property developers by contracted sales as of August. Evergrande ranks third.

New-Home Prices Drop (9:30 a.m. H.K.)

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slid 0.08% in September from August, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed. Values in the secondary market declined 0.19%, down for a second month.

September is traditionally a peak season for the home market. Yet residential sales tumbled 17% by area and investments slid for the first time since early 2020. The downturn has continued into this month. Existing-home sales plunged 63% from a year earlier in the first 17 days of October, according to a Nomura Holdings Inc. note.

Central Bank Injects Cash (9:20 a.m. H.K)

China’s central bank injected funds into the banking system to meet increasing demand for cash. The People’s Bank of China, which had been withdrawing short-term funding this month, cited tax and government bond issuance as reasons for Wednesday’s injection. Domestic banks are the biggest buyers of central government debt.

Evergrande, Hopson Yet to File Statements (8 a.m. H.K.)

Evergrande appears to be struggling to sell stakes in its listed units, which have tumbled in value this year. Shares of the company, its property services unit and Hopson are likely to remain halted in Hong Kong after none of the three firms filed statements to the stock exchange overnight. Negotiations to sell a 51% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. to Hopson have been suspended, REDD reported Tuesday.

A stock can be halted for as long as 18 months before the exchange operator cancels the listing. Halted firms are still required to make regular public disclosures, including quarterly updates on their business operations.

China’s Land Market Slump (5:00 a.m. H.K.)

Land auction failures are on the rise across China. Faced with weakening funding access and rising borrowing costs amid the deepening crisis at Evergrande, many developers have been refraining from replenishing their land holdings. About 27% of land parcels offered by local governments went unsold in September as no developer submitted bids -- the highest rate since at least 2018, according to data compiled by China Real Estate Information Corp., which tracks auctions across 128 Chinese cities.

During the latest round of auctions held by local governments, three quarters of transacted parcels were sold at government-dictated base prices versus a premium of 45% before, Jefferies analysts said in a recent note.

Evergrande dollar bond interest deadlines:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Sets Weaker-Than-Expected Yuan Fix, Boosts Cash Injection

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set the reference rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level as the currency’s surge threatens to derail growth in the world’s second-largest economy. It also boosted short-term liquidity.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Aramco Oil Pipeline Group Readies Multi-Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismA group of investors in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines is preparing to sell billions of dollars of bonds as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter

  • Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources

    China Evergrande Group's deal to sell a 51% stake in its property services unit has been put on hold, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters. However, the deal has been put on hold as it has yet to win blessings from the Guangdong provincial government, which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring, one of the people said on Tuesday.

  • Asian shares advance on earnings optimism, yen slips to 4-yr low

    Asian shares advanced and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, led by 0.9% gains in Australia. "Tech shares and other high-growth shares that would have been sold on rising bond yields are rallying, which clearly shows that there is now strong optimism on upcoming earnings," Fujito said.

  • Evergrande Unit Has Remit Funds to Pay Yuan Bond Coupon, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s main onshore unit has paid interest due Tuesday on a yuan bond, Reuters reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe coupon on

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro

  • Bitcoin ProShares ETF confirmed for Tuesday launch; Bitcoin to reach record high?

    By Samuel Indyk

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • The market reacting positively to earnings isn’t because they’re ‘so great’: Sevens Report Research Pres.

    Tom Essaye, Sevens Report Research Founder and President,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market reaction to earnings season thus far, outlook on inflation, and the Fed.&nbsp;

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields

    U.S. bonds drove currencies on Wednesday, with a rise in long-term rates pushing the dollar to an almost four-year high on the yen, but a decline in shorter-dated yields putting it on the back foot against most other major peers. Higher long-term U.S. yields increase the allure of those assets to Japanese investors. "Risk sentiment remains in the ascendancy," while "a fall-back in front-end U.S. yields, so symptomatic of a slight paring back in expectations for when Fed rates 'lift-off' might occur," dealt the dollar a double-whammy, Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a research note.

  • China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19

    The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The data also showed just 27 cities reported month-on-month gains, compared with 46 in August, the lowest since February 2020 at the height of China's COVID-19 outbreak. In September, some cities intensified their campaigns to drive speculators out of the property market.

  • China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade

    China's property sector saw more drama on Tuesday as Evergrande shelved plans to sell a majority stake in its property services unit, Sinic formally declared default and Kaisa was crunched by another credit rating cut. Sources told Reuters that Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, had been forced to stall its proposed $2.6 billion, 51% stake sale to smaller rival Hopson Development after failing to win the blessing of the Guangdong provincial government which is overseeing Evergrande's restructuring. When contacted, a Hopson representative asked Reuters to await an announcement.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Don't give up on the bull case just yet

    After an encouraging run of bulge-bracket bank results that kicked off third quarter earnings, this week’s earnings — which include Netflix and Tesla — will be an acid test for a skittish market that’s still very much inclined to test its upside.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Facebook Plans to Rebrand Company With New Name, Verge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc., facing intense scrutiny over its business practices, is planning to rebrand the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse, according to The Verge.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Ra

  • Bitcoin ETF's 'almost perfect' debut nudges spot price closer to record; Grayscale joins the fray

    Bitcoin flirted with $64,000 on Tuesday, zeroing in on a record high as excitement over its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) — and another soon to come — reached a fever pitch.

  • How Robinhood Stock Technicals Look Following Shiba Inu Listing Rumor

    Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) spiked about 1.35% higher at 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday after @FirstSquawk said on Twitter he had heard from a source the financial services company planned to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. At 1:30 p.m. Robinhood responded on the social media platform to say it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other upcoming coins. Robinhood currently has seven cryptocurrencies available on its platform but is expected to begin testi