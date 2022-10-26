No word on prisoner's cause of death at St. Clair Correctional Facility

Jason Wade Means died in prison on Oct. 22, but the Alabama Department of Corrections hasn't released information about what caused his death.

According to an ADOC spokesperson, correctional staff found Means unresponsive in a dormitory at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Saturday. He was taken to the health care unit where medical staff tried life-saving measures. The attempts were unsuccessful, and Means was pronounced dead.

He was from Florence, Alabama.

Means, 42, is the latest to die in a particularly deadly year in Alabama prisons. In the first eight months of the calendar year, 158 men and women have died in prison, according to the ADOC's monthly reports. Based on the current trend, it's likely more people will die in 2022 than in 2020, which is the deadliest calendar year on record in Alabama prisons.

July was the deadliest month on record in Alabama prisons.

St. Clair Correctional Facility, which is a maximum security prison, has been one of the deadliest this fiscal year.

From October 2021 to August 2022, the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year, 28 people died in St. Clair Correctional Facility. Donaldson Correctional Facility saw 36 during the same time period.

Two men died at Limestone Correctional Facility earlier this month.

Alabama remains in a legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice over its prison system, which the DOJ deemed unconstitutional in 2020 after a multi-year investigation. "Alabama fails to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse, fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions, and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff," the DOJ wrote.

In response to poor conditions in the prison and little hope for release through parole, incarcerated individuals led a multi-week labor strike inside the prisons from late September to mid-October, demanding changes to the state's sentencing laws and parole process.

The strike garnered national attention before ending Oct. 15.

The ADOC does not report deaths among the incarcerated population to the press unless a reporter makes a specific inquiry to its public information officer, so the Montgomery Advertiser relies on tips from incarcerated people and their loved ones to report on deaths in the prison system.

