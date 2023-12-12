No yolk: SR-18 fully blocked near I-90 after truck full of eggs crack all over roadway
State Route 18 near the Raging River bridge was fully blocked Tuesday morning after a truck full of eggs crashed onto the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just after 4 a.m., troopers responded to the crash just west of Interstate 90.
Trooper Rick Johnson said there was a minor injury.
Drivers should use alternate routes, as there are lots of eggs to clean up and it’s eggs-hausting work.
