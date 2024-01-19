No, New York synagogue tunnel did not connect to a children's museum | Fact check

The claim: The New York synagogue tunnel connects to a children’s museum

A Jan. 9 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) claims a tunnel found adjacent to a Brooklyn synagogue leads to a nearby cultural institution.

“The underground Jewish tunnels found in New York are connected to the local ‘Children’s Museum,’” reads the post, which is a screenshot of a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It received more than 100 likes in 10 days. The claim was shared more than 10,000 times on X.

Our rating: False

The New York City Department of Buildings said the tunnel connected four neighboring buildings, which did not include the nearby Jewish Children's Museum. There is a single tunnel, not a series of them.

Tunnel connected four neighboring buildings but not children's museum

The claim stems from the discovery of a tunnel running adjacent to the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn. A rouge faction of the group had built the unauthorized tunnel in an attempt to get access to the synagogue, and Chabad officials contacted police to investigate when it was discovered.

Nine men were arrested in a chaotic clash with police as the group behind the construction protested a plan to fill it with concrete, the Associated Press reported. The situation subsequently sparked an array of false claims on social media.

The Jewish Children’s Museum is located directly across the street from where the tunnel was discovered. But the two weren't connected.

The New York City Department of Buildings said the department “did not find any tunnel” connecting the two locations and that social media claims stating otherwise are false.

Officials discovered a single linear 60-foot-long tunnel that connected four neighboring buildings at 784 Eastern Parkway, 786 Eastern Parkway, 302 Kingston Ave. and a single-story extension behind a building at 1457 Union St., said department spokesperson Ryan Degan. He referred USA TODAY to an aerial screenshot of Google Maps highlighting the tunnel’s boundaries.

The Jewish Children’s Museum is located at 792 Eastern Parkway.

Fact check: No evidence pro-Hamas mob behind vandalism of New York kosher restaurant

The tunnel has since been filled with concrete, and the buildings whose structural integrity was compromised by the illegal excavation were stabilized, Degan said.

A Chabad Lubavitch spokesman also said the claim is false.

“Rather, it’s part of the blood libel, antisemitic tropes and false information circulating on social media,” said spokesman Rabbi Yaacov Behrman.

Members of a Jewish synagogue inspect a recently discovered secret tunnel under the place of worship.

Additionally, the Instagram post confuses two area children's museums. The post includes a screenshot of the logo for the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, but that museum is located on the island of Manhattan and is more than eight miles away from where the tunnel was found in Brooklyn.

USA TODAY previously debunked a claim that old mattresses and booster seats were found in the tunnel and that the tunnel was less than a mile from the home of disgraced late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

USA TODAY reached out to the Jewish Children's Museum and users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

