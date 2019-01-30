NOAA Claps Back At Trump And His Climate Change Doubts

As the polar vortex brought record-breaking cold temperatures to the Midwest,

As the polar vortex brought record-breaking cold temperatures to the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday:

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

The tweet prompted a number of retorts, many of which suggested that the president educate himself about the difference between climate and weather:

may i suggest a book? it covers the difference between climate and weather, something you need to be educated on, AND displays the correct spelling of global waRming. might i add emphasis on the “for dummies” pic.twitter.com/DBvZOmOIDQ — erin (@erintollinger) January 30, 2019

"Global waming". President of the US doesn't understand the difference between climate change and the weather and can't even spell "warming". — Douglas Brain (@djbrain1965) January 30, 2019

Vinnie from Jersey Shore understands climate change and "Global Waming" better than you.https://t.co/XIgwdz5vuc — Jerry Atrics (@Dudemanchew) January 30, 2019

One of the more surprising responses came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the government agency that deals with the conditions of the oceans, major waterways and the atmosphere. The National Weather Service is part of NOAA.

NOAA tweeted a simple cartoon that explained how the warming of the oceans could lead to bigger snowfalls in the winter. And it included a link to an article on climate.gov with the headline “Are record snowstorms proof that global warming isn’t happening?”

Trump has repeatedly called global warming a “hoax.” He also withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement shortly after he became president.