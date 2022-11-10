NOAA predicts La Niña will blow this winter weather through your neighborhood
In a third consecutive La Niña winter, NOAA predicts drier weather in the South with wetter conditions from the Ohio Valley to the Pacific Northwest.
NOAA Hurricane Hunters
Slotkin was one the Democrats who, in 2018, flipped seats in districts that Trump won in 2016. She was endorsed by Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney.
Democrat US Rep Elissa Slotkin and Republican challenger Tom Barrett are running for Michigan's new 7th District. Both candidates spoke with FOX 2's Hilary Golston about where they stand on the issues.
The 25-year-old faith influencer Sadie Robertson Huff is building a lifestyle empire for women who believe the best way to make a difference is to fight less and let God do the dirty work. The pitch can feel uncomfortably relevant.
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.
There's a reason Disneyland named it Splash Mountain — and it's not because you leave the ride dry.
Jabil Inc. plans to temporarily shut down some manufacturing facilities in California later this year, according to layoff notices filed last month in that state’s Employment Development Department. The St. Petersburg global tech manufacturer is briefly suspending more than 1,300 employees in California in connection to the closure of six manufacturing facilities in Irvine, San Jose, Fremont, Livermore, Manteca and Benicia. According to a spokesperson for Jabil, the company closes down some of its sites every year during the holiday season to give employees a chance to recharge before returning back to work in January.
“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist
Despite tens of millions of dollars, Texans thoroughly rejected him in giving Gov. Greg Abbott a third term. [Opinion]
“I‘m not in the place I’m meant to be," the 83-year-old Australian actor said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a listeria outbreak that has been reported in six different states and has infected 16 people. At least 13 people have been hospitalized and one pregnant person suffered a pregnancy loss due to the illness. Most people reported recently eating meat or cheese from deli counters, according to the CDC, who is now working to identify the specific products that may be contaminated.
USC-UCLA might be a late-night game, but if not, Utah-Oregon will be. A top-12 game won't be seen by most of the USA. It's so #Pac12 it hurts.
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Follow along for live updates.
The singer had a surprise performance at a Lexington restaurant.
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon spoke on Tuesday night just before midnight, addressing a crowd of supporters as FOX News called the race for Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon said there are still votes to be counted and they were going to be up all night.
This is what Griner's camp had been afraid of, as conditions will be much harsher than her previous jail Moscow.