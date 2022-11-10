NOAA predicts La Niña will blow this winter weather through your neighborhood

American City Business Journals

Jabil Inc. plans to temporarily shut down some manufacturing facilities in California later this year, according to layoff notices filed last month in that state’s Employment Development Department. The St. Petersburg global tech manufacturer is briefly suspending more than 1,300 employees in California in connection to the closure of six manufacturing facilities in Irvine, San Jose, Fremont, Livermore, Manteca and Benicia. According to a spokesperson for Jabil, the company closes down some of its sites every year during the holiday season to give employees a chance to recharge before returning back to work in January.