NOAA says we’re in for another active hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes

Alex Harris
·2 min read

The 2021 hurricane season looks like it’ll be another active one, NOAA says, but not quite as bad as last year.

“We do not expect the 2021 hurricane season to be as active as 2020,” said Matthew Rosencrans, the hurricane season outlook lead at NOAA’s climate prediction center.

This year, NOAA said there’s a 60% probability of an above-normal season. It predicts 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 of which would strengthen to a hurricane and 3 to 5 becoming major hurricanes, which means Category 3 or higher.

Last year there were 30 named storms, 14 of which were hurricanes and a record-breaking 7 of which were major hurricanes.

One of the most influential factors in whether a season is active or not is a phenomenon called El Niño-Southern Oscillation. El Niño is associated with warmer waters in a certain spot in the Pacific Ocean and can slow down hurricane activity. La Niña is the opposite, and ENSO neutral means that neither factor is at play.

“We are currently experiencing ENSO neutral conditions,” Rosencrans said. “Should La Niña return later in the hurricane season, which does have the potential to occur … we could see activity on the upper end of our predicted ranges.”

Ana could form soon in Atlantic, more than a week before the start of hurricane season

Rosencrans also said that the continued “high activity period,” marked by hotter sea surface temperatures, slower trade winds and a more active west African monsoon season, also affects how many storms could form.

Human-caused climate change does not play a direct role in the number of storms predicted to form this year, he said. But it is linked with wetter and more intense storms.

“Climate change does not have a direct impact on the increase of named storms,” he said. “Most of that increase is due to better technology … that allows us to better understand storm structure.”

Other pre-season forecasts, including one from Colorado State University, also suggested a “well above average” season will be in store.

Forecasts show another ‘well above average’ hurricane season is likely this year

Both NOAA and CSU’s forecasts take into account the “new normal” for hurricanes. NOAA recalculates the average number of storms in a given year every decade, so the 30-year average number of named storms in a year jumped from 12 to 14 this year.

Another update, this time from the World Meteorological Organization, is that there will no longer be storms named after Greek letters. Meteorologists said using the Greek alphabet after running through the 2020 storm name list was confusing and distracting.

Instead, the National Hurricane Center has a backup list of names ready for this year if needed.

‘A distraction’: Extra hurricanes will no longer be named after Greek letters

On the press call, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Americans to review their evacuation plans, double-check their insurance policies and prepare in advance of hurricane season.

“Be sure to keep in mind how the COVID-19 environment could affect those plans,” she said.

NOAA will re-evaluate its forecast in a few months, ahead of the August and September peak of the season.

  • 2020 was a record-breaking hurricane season. Here's what NOAA says to expect in 2021.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released this year's hurricane outlook after a record-breaking 2020 season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal 2021 hurricane season, however, experts said that this year's storms likely won't surpass 2020's historic level of activity. In the 2021 Atlantic season -- June 1 through Nov. 30 -- there's likely to be 13 to 20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph.

  • NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

    The U.S. could be in for another active hurricane season in the months ahead.

  • Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

    The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour), the agency predicted.

  • Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

    The central Pacific basin including Hawaii can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday. The annual National Weather Service prediction said there is about an 80% chance of a near or below-average season. A lack of El Nino — warmer than average sea surface temperatures — was also a factor.

  • NOAA to release 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook

    The outlook should help give us an idea of just how busy this year's hurricane season is expected to be.

  • Hurricane preparedness comes in many shapes, sizes, and costs

    You're running out of time if you want to complete your early preparations for this Hurricane season!🌧️

