NOAA simulates tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid

Reuters
(Reuters) -Budweiser is aiming to appeal to younger beer drinkers with a Super Bowl commercial that features actor Kevin Bacon and hip hop record producer Metro Boomin, and brings back the beer brand's classic tagline, "This Bud's for you." The commercial, which will air during the National Football League's championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, comes as younger drinkers have embraced craft beers and hard seltzers, which have boomed in popularity in recent years.