NOAA winter 2023-2024 forecast released Thursday: Will it be a bad winter?

Ready or not, winter is coming — But how bad is it going to be? Federal forecasters from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center will give us the answer Thursday morning in their annual winter outlook.

Based on forecasts from other organizations, the U.S. winter of 2023-24 will likely be dominated by the effects of what could be a powerful El Niño.

If so, that means a mild, dry winter could be on tap for much of the northern tier of the U.S., while the southeastern U.S. should see a wetter-than-average winter.

The center's forecast covers the months of December, January and February, which is known as meteorological winter.

What role does El Niño play in our winter?

The main factor that federal climate scientists use to forecast winter weather is the strength of El Niño or La Niña, climate patterns that affect weather in the U.S. and around the world. The entire natural climate cycle is officially known as the El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which swings between warmer and cooler seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

(El Niño is unusually warm water in the tropical Pacific Ocean, while La Niña means cooler-than-average water in the Pacific.)

This El Nino, which began in June, is predicted to last through the winter. It could be a "historically strong" one, the Climate Prediction Center said, potentially rivaling those from 2015-16 and 1997-98.

What about snowstorms and blizzards?

The forecast released Thursday will only predict where above or below normal temperatures – and above or below normal precipitation – are most likely.

This winter forecast does not specify how much precipitation will fall as rain, snow or ice, only that more or less is likely overall. Snow forecasts depend upon the strength and track of winter storms, which generally cannot be predicted more than a week in advance, the center has said in the past.

As for the 50 million Americans that live in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, where big snowstorms typically bring the most angst, the climate center does not give a specific forecast for how much snow will fall.

Other patterns aren't figured in

Climate patterns such as the Arctic Oscillation – which can unleash intensely cold temperatures across the central and eastern U.S. – aren't included in this official forecast at this time since they can't be predicted more than one or two weeks in advance.

Other large-scale climate patterns in the atmosphere that can influence winter weather include the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which can affect the number of heavy rain events along the West Coast. It can also contribute to other extreme events in the U.S., including Arctic air outbreaks during the winter months across the central and eastern portions of the nation, the CPC says.

The forecast does also not factor in Siberian snow cover, which other forecasters use as the basis for their winter weather forecasts.

