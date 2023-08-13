NOAAupgrades2023 Atlantic hurricane prediction to above-normal

Aug. 13—The updated projections also include the five tropical cyclones that have already occurred this season. The average Atlantic hurricane season includes 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes, and activity usually peaks between mid-August and mid-October.

These predictions are a step up from NOAA's May outlook, which predicted a near-normal hurricane season for 2023. Forecasters expected less hurricane activity than last year due to the presence of El Niño, a climate phenomenon that can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic ocean by weakening trade winds and pushing warm water towards the west coast of the U.S.

Scientists detected El Niño in June and expect it to prevail through the Northern Hemisphere winter. However, it will have a minimal effect on Connecticut and the East Coast for the time being, scientists told Hearst Connecticut Media in June.

NOAA forecasters said in the recent outlook that record-warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic and other conditions are likely to reverse the effects typically associated with El Niño. The event has been slow to develop and conditions that usually limit tropical cyclone activity in the region may not be present for the rest of the hurricane season, forecasters said in the release.

"Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season," Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said in the release.

Scientists also factored in projections of a slightly weaker Atlantic trade winds and near-or-above-normal West African Monsoon, which can cause stronger and longer Atlantic storms.

NOAA forecasters also predict that much of Connecticut will see warmer than usual temperatures and moderate precipitation in September, October and November, according to its recent three-month weather outlook.

Last November, Tropical Storm Nicole brought heavy rains and gusty winds to the Nutmeg State after reaching landfall as a hurricane in Florida.

