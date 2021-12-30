Noah Cyrus hits the beach in hot pink bikini ahead of sister Miley's New Year's Eve gig in Miami

Noah Cyrus made a splash in a bright bikini ahead of a celebratory New Year's weekend in Miami.

The 21-year-old songstress flashed some skin in a hot pink halter top with matching string bikini bottoms. Her long black hair fell past her shoulders and she accessorized her beach look with a pastel blue hat.

The " Make Me Cry " singer was joined by her big sister Brandi Cyrus. The Cyrus crew is in Miami for Miley Cyrus' upcoming New Year's Eve hosting gig with Pete Davidson.

Noah was all smiles for her day out in the sun. In one photo, the Grammy-nominated singer smiles wide as she stands with her feet in the sand.

A second photo shows off Noah's curves in a thong bikini bottom.

The young star is no stranger to putting her figure on display. Noah's appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards made headlines when she arrived at the red carpet wearing an off-white gown with an extravagant, duvet-style cape and collar stretching above her head and beyond her shoulders.

Miley has been busy promoting her upcoming New Year's Eve special. The "Malibu" singer and Davidson recently appeared on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon " where they discussed meeting on " Saturday Night Live "– and what happened afterward.

"We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine," Cyrus recalled. The two played singing and dancing babies in a sketch that also featured Larry David , who interrupts their musical number to point out its silliness.

"We made this ‘SNL’ sketch where we were babies that were rapping – trap babies – one of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the ‘SNL’ table," Davidson, 28, recalled.

Davidson then revealed the two ended up getting matches tattoos.

"We got a tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock," Davidson shared, with Miley noting that they "should have known that was [sketchy]."

"Then I burned mine off and you still have yours," revealed the actor.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" will feature performances by Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, 24kGoldn, Jack Harlow and more.