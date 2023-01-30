Noah Cyrus Wore A NSFW Top Made Entirely Out Of A Giant Chain And I Honestly Don't Know How It Stayed In Place

Reuters

Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.