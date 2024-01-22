"Noah Helps" pet donation drive

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Johnson county teen is turning the loss of a family pet, into hope for animal shelters. When Noah McKeown lost his boxer, Harley, he decided to buy items for his local animal shelter, using birthday money and gift cards from family. That's where "Noah Helps Pets" was born, and now the foundation helps to keep donation drives for pets going. For more information on how to help Noah and his foundation, as well as a list of drop-off locations for donations, click here.

