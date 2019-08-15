The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Some Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 33% over the last three months. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 93% in that time.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Noah Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 14% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:NOAH Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Noah Holdings shareholders are down 32% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Noah Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

