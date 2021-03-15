Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $241.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $3.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $146.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $114.2 million, or $1.84 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $506.6 million.

Noah shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.89, a rise of 88% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH

Recommended Stories

  • Senior Democrat caught on hot mic suggests bypassing Republicans on infrastructure

    Citing expected resistance from Republicans, Democrats are looking at reconciliation measures to push through an infrastructure bill.

  • THEN AND NOW: Taylor Swift's star-studded 'squad' of friends

    Taylor Swift's "squad" was a hot topic a few year's back, but with so many celebrity friends, it can be hard to keep track of where they all are now.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Kia just gave us our first full look at its sleek new EV6 electric car

    The images were released ahead of online world premiere later this month. The car represents the next generation of Kia electric vehicles.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court — and his grip on GOP — at Mar-a-Lago

    The question of how much clout former president Donald Trump would retain after leaving office and where he would wield it has been answered.

  • Pats add Jonnu Smith in 1st big upgrade since Gronk's exit

    The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

    A ticket for "The Residence" often exceeded $20,000 but came with a three-room A380 suite, secret airport lounges, an onboard shower, and a butler.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record-breaking 9th time

    SpaceX propels Falcon 9 booster for the ninth time, delivering to orbit a payload of Starlink satellites.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race

    Helmsmen Peter Burling and James Spithill have done their best to explain the inexplicable; the bizarre eighth race of the 36th America’s Cup Match in which Team New Zealand came from more than four minutes behind to beat Italy's Luna Rossa and take a 5-3 lead in the series. Team New Zealand demonstrated a clear boat speed advantage Monday to achieve the first pass of the Match in the seventh race, overtaking after losing the start to win by 58 seconds. First Team New Zealand dropped off its foils after gybing in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow and the Italian team sailed away to a massive advantage.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • How China’s Devastating Microsoft Hack Puts Us All at Risk

    Michael Borgers/GettyBy Matthew BrazilDuring World War II, the Chinese communists cultivated opium in their base area and trafficked it into Japanese-occupied cities. Mao Zedong’s man in charge was one of the biggest master spies of the period, Li Kenong. Though Mao later regretted cultivating the “special product,” which he called “that certain thing,” the drug caused disruption in the enemy rear and benefited the Red-area economy.Now it seems to be applying the same strategy in the West’s rear area, causing disruptions to online systems and simultaneously benefiting the Chinese economy with viruses and worms used to steal information from computer systems worldwide. The latest simultaneous exploit against thousands of organizations, disclosed on March 2, was dubbed the Microsoft Exchange hack, exploiting servers that manage email systems. The hack allows perpetrators to read messages of selected targets and then venture deeper into infected networks.Over 60,000 organizations in the U.S. and at least 280,000 users worldwide using Microsoft Exchange for their email were hacked between Feb. 26 and March 3, according to Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The organizations include defense contractors, universities, state and local governments, policy think tanks, infectious disease researchers, and businesses: anyone that chose to use Microsoft Exchange for their email service.This is the real deal. If your organization runs an OWA server exposed to the internet, assume compromise between 02/26-03/03. Check for 8 character aspx files in C:\\inetpub\wwwroot\aspnet_client\system_web\. If you get a hit on that search, you’re now in incident response mode. https://t.co/865Q8cc1Rm— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) March 5, 2021 The unidentified organization behind the hack, assessed by Microsoft to be a Chinese state-sponsored entity, is known by the code name HAFNIUM. The hack has enabled unauthorized access to entire email systems and follow-on access to connected databases that store classified information, trade secrets, the wide range of other proprietary information, and personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and so on that is useful for identity theft.Named after a chemical element discovered in 1923, HAFNIUM is a new activity and not yet clearly identified to the point where it would receive a cryptonym such as “TURBINE PANDA”—the name given to the cyber espionage activities at the infamous Jiangsu State Security Bureau.TURBINE PANDA is linked to the 2014 OPM hack, another massive data breach, and to the case of Yanjun Xu, the State Security officer extradited to the U.S. from Belgium for attempted theft of GE advanced jet engine technology.Bad actors in China and beyond, whether working on behalf of intelligence services or criminal organizations, are expected to rapidly develop HAFNIUM “proof of concept exploits,” i.e. to show that they can use the vulnerability to burrow into a target system by performing benign tasks like opening up the calculator, or moving the cursor. From there, it is a short step to weaponizing the exploit with malware.According to an industry source, several other Chinese hacking groups may have used the same zero-day vulnerabilities as did HAFNIUM. Criminal organizations outside China have already employed ransomware using the vulnerability a mere nine days after it was discovered, faster than in previous cases.That will further challenge cybersecurity detectives in their attempts to attribute the attacks to specific entities.The situation is so toxic that the Biden administration issued a public warning on March 12 that organizations “have hours, not days” to update exposed servers with software patches already issued by Microsoft. Ordinary users may have noticed two long updates from Microsoft in the past week that are intended to eliminate vulnerabilities.That Microsoft has identified HAFNIUM as a Chinese state-sponsored actor indicates that Beijing’s security services, likely the Ministry of State Security (MSS), continue to pursue the massive harvesting of data such as the 2017 APT 3 exploit, attributed to the Guangdong State Security Bureau.It is no surprise that the multi-stage, malicious HAFNIUM operation from China against Microsoft Exchange servers bears some operational resemblance to the SolarWinds attack from Russia. Both rely on widespread use of a targeted system, i.e. Solar Winds and Microsoft Exchange, as the vector to reach the real objective: the tens of thousands of users who possess sensitive information like U.S. defense production data, weapons systems designs, trade secrets useful to China’s latest Five-Year Plan, and the emails of Beijing’s perceived political enemies.These intelligence objectives are reminiscent of the targets of Russian and Chinese communist intelligence agencies over the past century. From the late 1920s until the late 1950s, the spy services of Russia and communist China shared selected information about their common enemies: Japan and Germany in World War II, the U.S. and its allies early in the Cold War.It remains to be seen if evidence emerges of modern-day cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, whose relations have steadily improved since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, to research and carry out cyber attacks. Although it is a tenuous link, evidence emerged on March 8 that hackers from China targeted SolarWinds customers in an operation that was distinct from the related Russian attacks.These exploits underline how large scale computer network exploitation in the 21st century has reshaped technical intelligence collection, and not just among the superpowers. During the Cold War, useful signal intelligence operations required the resources of an advanced industrial state. Now the advantage in conducting massive, devastating hacks belongs to whatever player, large or small, has the best software developers.The new battlefield, with its potential for attacks on power grids, hospitals, and sensitive facilities like nuclear power plants, puts entire populations in significant danger.Although individual users may feel helpless in this Black Mirror-type scenario, they have within their grasp several easy fixes that anyone, technical or not, can employ.The first step is to enable two-factor authentication in application launches whenever possible. This makes it difficult for a third party to intrude into your account if they have managed to steal your password.Second, and the most common and yet commonly ignored advisory: Don’t ever click on links in emails unless you are certain that they are legitimate. That’s how adversaries have gained entrance to Pentagon computers again and again.Just. Don’t. Click. Unless you want to end up like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with your emails hacked and shared with the world.Third, users exchanging sensitive information especially should employ a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their traffic. In this day and age, why not obscure every keystroke and web search from prying eyes?Fourth, never put off software updates. There is a big market internationally not only for zero-day vulnerabilities, but also for one-day (publicly known and patched) vulnerabilities. Why? A high percentage of users skip updates, leaving themselves open to well-known exploits already publicly shared worldwide on Github, the open, cloud-based software sharing service,Once an exploit is posted on Github, anyone can use it. Criminals then go after low hanging fruit, including the vast number of people who don’t bother with software updates and patches. That especially includes those using pirated software. Previously a cheap alternative, pirated software has become the Typhoid Mary of the digital space.Need some motivation to do the right things? Take a look at This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, a scary exposé of the worldwide cyber weapons market that is partly fueled by American taxpayer dollars. China is certainly watching.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A car full of explosives was found near the home of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in February. A police officer was just arrested for his alleged involvement in the scheme.

    A police offer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in leaving an explosives-filled vehicle near Ambani's Mumbai home on February 25.