Noah Sanders of Oyster River is 2024 NH Kid executive councilor

DURHAM — Oyster River Middle School student Noah Sanders has been sworn in as a member 2024 New Hampshire's Kid Executive Council.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Sanders and his family attended the 2024 NH Kid Governor inauguration ceremony at the State House in Concord.

This year, more than 2,000 fifth-graders participated in the NH Kid Governor program, which teaches students about civics and democracy and encourages participation as a global citizen.

Oyster River Middle School student Noah Sanders has been sworn in as a member of 2024 New Hampshire's Kid Governor Executive Council. Front row, from left, Cambrie, Jackson, Noah, and Madelyn Sanders; back row, Fifth Grade Teacher Diana Pelletier, mother Astrid Sanders, father Steve Sanders, Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, and Superintendent James C. Morse, Sr.

Twenty students were nominated by their schools to be considered as candidates, with Sanders chosen as one of eight finalists. Other 2024 platforms focused on issues such as increasing classroom funding, childhood hunger, animal abuse, littering, kindness and inclusion, and mental health.

Sanders' platform focused on alleviating homelessness. In his campaign video, he outlined a three-point plan of creating food pantry collection areas in each school, fundraising to purchase toiletries and other necessities, and speaking at schools across New Hampshire to encourage development of local action plans.

"This program truly engages students in the democratic process," said Pelletier. "It's civic education at its finest and empowers fifth-graders to feel they have a voice in what matters in our communities."

