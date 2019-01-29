Noah says Stone's arrest sounds eerily familiar, but not the way the former adviser thinks

The FBI raided the home of Roger Stone on Friday wearing bullet-proof vests and carrying high-powered weapons. There were 29 agents, said Stone who accused law enforcement of using more force than was used to take down El-Chapo and Osama bin Laden. He said the agents also terrified his wife and his dogs.

More force than was used to take down bin Laden? Really? Not so fast, says late-night comic Trevor Noah. The over-the-top raid tactics sound familiar, but Stone — who was an adviser to President Donald Trump during his campaign and who was arrested on several counts of obstruction and witness tampering — doesn't have to travel that far outside the U.S. to find a similar example of police misuse of force. Take a look at today's Best of Late Night, above, for Noah's BLM analogy.

And what was the FBI's true target? It may not have been Stone after all, says late-night comic Stephen Colbert. He tells us what the agents were looking for. And Seth Meyers explains Stone's ties to "Downton Abbey."

