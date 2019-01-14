Noah shows us the future of airport security in a permanently shutdown world

No matter how much we complain about the hoops we have to jump through to navigate airport security, we would all feel less safe about flying without it, right?

Well, thanks to the ongoing government shutdown — now in its 24th day — we may soon return to the days when getting on a plane is easier for everyone. Want a glimpse of how that would play out? Daily Show host Trevor Noah shows us in Best of Late Night, above.

And what do the Oscars and the government shutdown (now the longest in U.S. history) have in common? Late-night comic Jimmy Fallon takes a look.

Stephen Colbert shares information on the fallout for the FBI and the FDA.

After you take a look at our favorite jokes, vote for yours in the poll below.

