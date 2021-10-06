Nobel honors 'greener' way to build molecules

Axios

The winds of one of the most recognizable storms in the solar system — Jupiter's Great Red Spot — are speeding up. Why it matters: This weather report for another world is possible because the Hubble Space Telescope has been keeping a close eye on the storm for more than 10 years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Scientists using the Hubble have found the winds just inside the bounds of the spot have "increased by up to 8 percent from 20