Nobel laureate Doudna's biotech Mammoth hits over $1 billion in valuation

Nobel Prize in chemistry winner American scientist Jennifer Doudna poses in Berkeley
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manas Mishra
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Manas Mishra

(Reuters) - Mammoth Biosciences, co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, touched a valuation of more than $1 billion after raising $150 million in its latest funding round.

Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Emmanuelle Charpentier for developing the CRISPR/CAS9 gene editing tool, co-founded the biotech startup in 2017, with a focus on using the technology to develop diagnostics.

The San Francisco-based company, which is using CRISPR to develop a COVID-19 test, said on Thursday it hopes the latest funding will allow it to double down on the development of therapeutics.

"We've always known that many of these proteins could be transformative for therapeutic applications as well," said Chief Executive Officer Trevor Martin, who co-founded the company with Doudna and other members of her lab.

"In particular, what we are excited about (is) what we call permanent genetic cures."

Martin said the discovery by Mammoth of newer and smaller proteins such as CAS14 could help overcome hurdles faced by older ones, including the CAS9 editing tool.

"These are compact cars compared to freight trucks of the existing previous technologies, and I think that's transformative for delivering these technologies in-vivo (in the body)."

The company, which counts Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook and Alphabet's Verily as investors, declined to comment on a specific timeline for when a drug could begin being tested in humans.

Mammoth has rapidly expanded to 110 employees as recent funding helped in beefing up its clinical teams. In late 2020, the company raised $45 million in a funding round.

The latest series D funding round was led by healthcare-focused hedge fund Redmile Group and other participants included Foresite Capital and Senator Investment Group.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trent Brown has been impressed with Mac Jones' assertiveness

    Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown discusses rookie quarterback Mac Jones' competitive nature during practice.

  • Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

    In September last year, Google's cloud unit looked into using artificial intelligence to help a financial firm decide whom to lend money to. It turned down the client's idea after weeks of internal discussions, deeming the project too ethically dicey because the AI technology could perpetuate biases like those around race and gender. Since early last year, Google has also blocked new AI features analyzing emotions, fearing cultural insensitivity, while Microsoft restricted software mimicking voices and IBM rejected a client request for an advanced facial-recognition system.

  • Big Tech’s Grip Will Ease as Rivals Grow, LinkedIn Founder Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Tech is on its way to becoming a less exclusive club, said Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a partner at venture firm Greylock Partners. The current group of tech giants -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. -- is poised to grow from five to 10, he said in an interview with David Rubenstein. “We’re already naturally heading in that direction,” Hoffman said in the interview, which aired Wednesday on Bloomberg Telev

  • Chief Executive Officer Of Health Catalyst Trades $4.87 Million In Company Stock

    Daniel Burton, Chief Executive Officer at Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 7, Daniel Burton bought 68,749 Health Catalyst shares at prices ranging from $10.80 to $15.84 per share, for a total of $844,862. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market at prices ranging from $54.3

  • Analysis-Unleashing reforms, Xi returns to China's socialist roots

    When Xi Jinping took command of the Communist Party in late 2012 and proclaimed "only socialism can save China", it was largely ignored as the perfunctory mention of an antiquated slogan - not to be taken literally in a modern-day, market-powered economy. Having done away with term limits in 2018, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is pushing what some observers describe as a mini "revolution", curbing the excesses of capitalism and shedding negative cultural influences of the West. The effort, touching everything from school curriculums - including the newly required study of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics" - to tighter regulation of the property sector and a squeeze on what the government sees as unwholesome entertainment, has rattled investors and prompted officials and state media to try to assuage markets.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes after it struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. The carmaker entered India 25 years ago but has a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicles market.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • SEC Warning to Coinbase Is Part of a Worrisome Trend for Crypto

    The regulator now appears to be questioning whether some of the fastest-growing parts of the crypto industry are legal at all.

  • This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

    Shares of this tech stock have obliterated the market this year -- and there's likely more upside to come.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • Ford Is Managing the Chip Shortage Better. Its Stock Should Gain.

    Benchmark analyst Mike Ward believes Ford might have turned a corner in the semiconductor shortage, which has weighed on auto stocks this year.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.