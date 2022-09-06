Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says the Fed can crush inflation without tanking the economy or causing unemployment to soar

Paul Krugman. Arun Sharma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Paul Krugman said the Federal Reserve can curb inflation without causing a big rise in unemployment.

The Nobel laureate noted inflation expectations aren't spiraling, and some prices are declining.

Krugman called for gradual interest-rate hikes to avoid crushing economic growth and employment.

The Federal Reserve can wrestle inflation under control without tanking the US economy or causing a major spike in unemployment, Paul Krugman argued in a series of tweets over the weekend.

The Nobel Prize-winning economist discussed the Phillips curve, which proposes an inverse relationship between inflation and unemployment. Specifically, he invoked the expectations-augmented Phillips curve, which suggests higher inflation raises expectations of future inflation, and therefore the level of unemployment needed to curb price increases.

In a Twitter thread on Saturday, Krugman noted that medium-term inflation expectations haven't sprung up, despite inflation hitting a 40-year high this summer. If expectations remain stable, there will be "no need for a period of above-normal unemployment," he said.

In another thread, the New York Times columnist highlighted several recent datapoints that indicate inflation may be slowing, including declines in gas prices, world food prices, and factory orders. However, he acknowledged those trends could reverse, or more concerning economic indicators could emerge.

Krugman, in a follow-up thread on Sunday, explained that he was making a dovish counterargument to inflation hawks such as Larry Summers. The former Treasury secretary recently told Bloomberg that inflation might have to climb from 3.7% in July to over 6% for the Fed to lower annual inflation to its target level of 2%.

Summers also dismissed the idea that the US could avoid a recession, calling it "the triumph of hope over experience," and not the most likely outcome of the Fed's interest-rate hikes.

Krugman struck a more positive note on Twitter. "Current data suggest the need to cool off the labor market, not to put it through a Volcker-style wringer," he said.

Paul Volcker, a previous Fed chief, hiked rates as high as 20% in the early 1980s to address runaway inflation. However, he plunged the economy into a recession and helped push unemployment as high as 11% in the process.

"We can have a fairly soft landing that doesn't impose massive suffering," Krugman said. "I'm for gradual rate hikes until there are clear signs of slowing underlying inflation."

