Nobel panel to announce 2021 economics prize

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for outstanding work in the field of economics will be announced Monday.

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.

Last year's prize went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the tricky problem of making auctions run more efficiently.

It also created an endearing moment when one had to knock on the other's door in the middle of the night to wake him up and tell him they had won.

Last week, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee.”

The prize for physiology or medicine went to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

Three scientists won the physics prize for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan won the chemistry prize for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

___

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.

  • Mystery Boom And Unexplained Shakes Freak Out People In New Hampshire

    It was also heard and felt in parts of Massachusetts and Maine.

  • The Most Monstrous Comet Ever Known Is Headed Straight for Us

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeven years ago, a pair of scientists scouring high-resolution images of space caught fleeting glimpses of a bright round object peeking from a vast cloud of icy objects more than 2 billion miles from Earth.As if that whole scene wasn’t exciting enough, the object appeared to be a huge comet. Thought to be between 60 and 100 miles wide, it was the biggest comet a human being had ever witnessed. And it seemed to be heading toward us, very loosely

  • Massive flare seen on the closest star to the solar system: What it means for chances of alien neighbors

    Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the solar system and is home to a potentially habitable planet. Hubble/European Space Agency/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SAThe Sun isn’t the only star to produce stellar flares. On April 21, 2021, a team of astronomers published new research describing the brightest flare ever measured from Proxima Centauri in ultraviolet light. To learn about this extraordinary event – and what it might mean for any life on the planets orbiting Earth’s closest neighboring sta

  • Marie Antoinette's censored letters decoded using X-rays

    The country's queen, Marie Antoinette, was closely watched and monitored after an attempted escape to Varennes, France, failed. Von Fersen had made copies of them, but words and passages within the copies were heavily redacted by an unidentified censor who had blacked them out with ink. Now the world has a peek into the romantic lives of Antoinette and von Fersen.

  • Images from NASA's Perseverance rover reveal that mysterious floods dragged boulders across Mars

    The first study of Perseverance's early photos reveals signs of primordial floods and minerals that could hold evidence of ancient life.

  • Social media revives study which shows all languages originated in Africa

    Apparently everything can be traced back to the motherland. Many users on social media recently began resharing a 2011 study […] The post Social media revives study which shows all languages originated in Africa appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Boeing's next Starliner test flight moves to first half of 2022

    Boeing's next Starliner capsule test flight now won't take place until sometime in the first half of 2022 — long after SpaceX took crews into orbit.

  • Volcanic ash meets Saharan Air Layer in unique display over La Palma

    This concentric pattern was captured as smoke plumes rose above an active volcano and was met by the Saharan Air Layer.

  • Perserverance rover pinpoints its best chances of finding ancient Mars life

    NASA's Perseverance rover has identified the best places it can look for traces of ancient Mars life.

  • Scientists simulate life on Mars in Israel

    In the desert of southern Israel, a team of six scientists have begun simulating what it might be like to live on Mars. The red-hued Ramon Crater will be home for about a month to the five men and one woman participating in the mission. Their AMADEE-20 habitat is tucked beneath a rocky step. Inside they sleep, eat and conduct experiments. Outside they wear mock space suits fitted with cameras, microphones and self-contained breathing systems. Dr. Gernot Gromer, the director of the Austrian Space Forum running the project, says the more mistakes they make during the simulation, the better. GROMER: "We have the motto of fail fast, fail cheap and have a steep learning curve, because for every mistake we make here on Earth, we hopefully don't repeat it on Mars because we have done it before." The Austrian association is collaborating with the Israel Space Agency and local group D-MARS. The six team members are constantly on camera with their vital signs monitored, and their movements inside the habitat are tracked to analyze favorite spots for congregating. Thirty-six-year-old Alon Tenzer is on the simulation team. TEAM MEMBER ALON TENZER: "We are six people working in a tight space under a lot of pressure to do a lot of tests. There are bound to be challenges. But I trust my crew that we are able to overcome those challenges, we learn how to work together, we train together and we are very confident." Outside, other engineers and specialists will work with a drone and rover to improve autonomous navigation and mapping on a world where GPS is not available. All together they will carry out more than 20 experiments in fields including geology, biology and medicine and hope to publish some of the results when finished.

  • Why do I need anything other than Google to answer a question?

    Scholars can be more reliable than search engines. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do I need a scholar to answer a question if there is Google? – Harrison F., age 13, Brookline, Massachusetts Imagine you’re researching something. Whether you’re a fourth grader who needs to find out how volcanoes erupt or you’re an adult looking for more informati

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • Blue Origins Delays Space Flight Set to Carry William Shatner

    Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin announced it was delaying an upcoming flight that was meant to carry “Star Trek” actor William Shatner aboard. The delay was made due to anticipated winds. The flight was originally scheduled for Oct. 12. “Due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Blue Origin’s mission operations team has made […]

  • Blue Origin’s space flight delayed

    Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space launch is delayed due to the forecast of high winds this week.Actor William Shatner, famous for his role in Star Trek, is expected to join the crew. At 90, he will make history as the oldest person in space.

  • In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

    A few giant leaps to the right is an array of solar panels. Here, in the Ramon Crater in the desert of southern Israel, a team of six - five men and one woman - have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on the red planet. Their AMADEE-20 habitat is tucked beneath a rocky outcrop.

  • Pioneering astronaut Sally Ride will appear on a limited-run US quarter

    The US Mint has revealed plans for a special quarter featuring Sally Ride, the country's first woman astronaut.

  • Unprecedented lawsuit targets medical ethics, profits

    A Maryland family has filed what they say is the first of many lawsuits against major bio-technology and medical firms. The descendants of Henrietta Lacks say cells harvested from their mother decades ago, and without her consent, have led to untold billions of dollars in profits, none of which they have seen. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller reports.

  • Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

    Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds.