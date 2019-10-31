A Nobel Peace Prize for Vladimir Putin? That’s the Talk in Moscow.

MOSCOW—For those who live outside Russia and the enormous bubble of admiration inflated around President Vladimir Putin, this story may be a bit hard to believe. But there is a movement afoot here, apparently in all sincerity, to nominate Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize.

From the outside, one must wonder how the dossier for the former KGB operative might be prepared. Would it include the peace of the grave imposed on civilians in the Second Chechen War early in Putin’s presidency? Or would it be for backing quasi states broken away from the Republic of Georgia? Or, more recently, for the forcible annexation of Crimea and the instigation of a separatist war in Ukraine that continues to this day?

Or perhaps he’d win for Syria, where Putin is a strong supporter of the Assad dictatorship that has killed hundreds of thousands of people while half of the nation’s population has been driven into internal or external exile. Would that be the venue for Putin the peacemaker to earn his Nobel laurels?

In fact, through the looking glass of Moscow’s media and Putin’s supporters, Ukraine and Syria are held up as prime examples of his eligibility for The Prize.

The general secretary of the Russian-Turkish Public Forum, Sergey Markov, who is close to the Kremlin, tells The Daily Beast that there is no better candidate for the prestigious award than Putin: “Most Russian state officials believe that President Putin deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the world from a nuclear war during the crisis in Ukraine in 2014—for holding back and not bringing Russian forces to Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, [Ukrainian] cities full of Russian people,” Markov said, adding, “Of course Putin should be given the prize for solving the Turkish-Kurdish conflict, which risked taking thousands of lives.”

Forget U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to claim credit for a ceasefire deal with Ankara, Putin’s supporters in Moscow believe that it was Putin alone who managed to find the solution and negotiate a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that prevented a Turkish-Kurdish bloodbath.

Whoever is responsible, the arrangement is essentially on Erdogan’s terms, opening the way for ethnic cleansing as Kurdish troops withdraw, Kurdish civilians flee, and Erdogan plans to move millions of Syrian Arabs, most of them from other parts of the country, into what Erdogan calls a “safe zone.”

Yet Aleksey Venediktov, editor-in-chief of the influential independent radio station Echo of Moscow, tweeted last week as that deal came down: “They tell me at the top: ‘Now you understand, Putin deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.’” He said his high-level sources were telling him Putin’s Syria deal was like “the new Camp David Accord,” putting it on a par with the 1978 agreement brokered by President Jimmy Carter that ended generations of war between Israel and Egypt.

In truth, the Russian leader has been looking to win The Prize for years. Ever since Time magazine put Putin on the cover as Person of the Year in 2007, the Kremlin’s ideologues have believed that the West recognizes Putin as the world’s preeminent politician—and peacemaker—and no wars in Georgia, Ukraine or Syria could dissuade them.

Putin’s greatest accomplishment on that score probably came in 2013 when President Barack Obama was weighing the possibility of major military strikes on the Bashar al-Assad regime to retaliate for its use of chemical weapons, and Putin stepped in with a better—or at least more peaceful—plan. He persuaded Assad, first, to admit he had a chemical arsenal, which he had never done before. Then Assad agreed to U.N. inspections as he eliminated everything he admitted to having, and by all accounts the vast majority of those gruesome weapons were destroyed. At the time, that seemed like a major war averted, and therefore a pathway to peace.

So at the beginning of 2014 a Russian advocacy group called the International Academy of Spiritual Unity and Cooperation of People put Putin up for the prize.

Unfortunately for Putin’s aspirations, there’s quite a long delay between the nominations at the beginning of the year, and the awards at the end, and Putin was not exactly making peace in 2014. Reacting to a popular pro-European, largely anti-Russian uprising in Ukraine, he seized the Crimean Peninsula, annexed it to Russia, and poured support into separatist rebels in Eastern Ukraine. The death toll soon climbed into the thousands, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced. In July 2014 a Russian-supplied missile shot down a Malaysian Airliner en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with 298 people on board, all of whom died.