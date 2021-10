Reuters

Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate. One half of the prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million), goes in equal parts to Manabe, who is 90, and Hasselmann for modelling earth’s climate and reliably predicting global warming. The other half goes to Parisi for discovering "hidden rules" behind seemingly random movements and swirls in gases or liquids.