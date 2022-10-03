Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together
131
Hilary Brueck
·3 min read
Nobel prize winner Svante Pääbo smiling, his hand on shoulder of Neanderhal skeleton
Swedish paleogenetics pioneer Svante Pääbo stands with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, on October 3, 2022.Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Pääbo won the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology Monday.

  • He is an "unusual" pick, a member of the Nobel decision-making committee said.

  • His revolutionary DNA discoveries, both linking humans to Neanderthals, and exploring key differences between them, could one day have huge implications for human health.

Swedish paleogenetics expert Svante Pääbo won the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology on Monday for his decades of groundbreaking work unlocking the DNA of human ancestors who lived more than 40,000 years ago.

Pääbo's research, which often relies upon tiny fragments of early hominid bones, has uncovered a plethora of new information about our early human ancestors, including finding:

"Until quite recently, maybe 14,000 generations or so ago, there were other forms of humans around, and they mixed with our ancestors and have contributed to us today," Pääbo told Nobel Prize Outreach, shortly after his prize was announced. "The last 40,000 years is quite unique in human history, in that we are the only form of humans around."

Pääbo's sequencing discoveries were once thought near impossible to achieve, because (unlike the blood or spit often used to sequence the genome of living humans and animals) ancient DNA has been contaminated and degraded through thousands of years of decay.

Pääbo's discoveries often surfaced after years of painstaking work for "disappointing results," as he wrote in his 2014 book "Neanderthal Man."

An 'unusual' prize that may be important to future medicine

Pääbo was surprised by his new laureate status, saying he "did not think" that his work would ever "qualify for a Nobel Prize."

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly — the group of 50 professors who pick out the Nobel Prize in Medicine winner each year — told Insider that this is indeed an "unusual prize."

"It breaks new ground in an area that is of profound importance for understanding who we are as humans, and also our physiology," Perlmann said. "We now have a grip on the individual genes that must have changed and made us who we are today, as humans," in areas that include uniquely human cognitive abilities, language development, and social interactions.

"I'm sure this will develop in very exciting ways that — eventually — may also prove important for medicine," Perlmann added.

paabo being tossed into the water
Swedish evolutionary researcher Svante Pääbo being thrown into an outdoor pool by his colleagues at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig on October 3, 2022.Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

In 2018, Pääbo won the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical & Scientific Research (widely considered Spain's version of the Nobel Prizes). Pääbo is also the son of Nobel Laureate Sune Bergström, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. (Bergström had an affair with Estonian chemist Karin Pääbo, Svante's mother.)

Pääbo credits his mother as the biggest scientific influence in his life, saying she is the one who consistently stimulated and encouraged his interest in the field.

He said the fact that his father won a Nobel "maybe" helped him realize that Nobel Laureates "are normal human beings" and "it's not such an amazing thing."

Have bigger confidence, he said, to "try sort of challenging things yourself."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nobel win for unlocking secrets of ancient DNA

    Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won this year's Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. (Oct. 3)

  • Nobel medicine prize goes to explorer of ancient DNA

    STORY: Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday.The 67 year-old won for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day humans evolved from extinct ancestors.Paabo is director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.Thomas Perlmann, secretary for the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, delivered the news by phone."He was overwhelmed, he was speechless and very happy and asked if he could tell anyone and asked if he could tell his wife and I said that was ok."Paabo, the son of a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist, has been credited with transforming the study of human origins.He developed ways to allow for the examination of DNA sequences from archaeological and paleontological remains, reaching back to the dawn of human history.His crowning achievement is considered to be the methods he developed to allow for the sequencing of an entire Neanderthal genome.This research, once considered impossible, showed that certain genes of Neanderthal origin are preserved in the genomes of people today. The prize, among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is worth just over $900,00.

  • Hidden room — with ancient pink sarcophagus — emerges from sand-filled tomb in Egypt

    But the archaeologists weren’t the first ones to find the ancient burial chamber, officials said.

  • 'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat

    At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.

  • Rafael expected he would go to a university — but the California system never did

    With just a few months before graduation, Rafael Lopez-Librado sat down with his high school counselor — a man he didn’t remember ever meeting before.

  • India’s Groundbreaking Mars Orbiter Mission Is Officially Dead

    Planet Volumes via UnsplashIndia’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), a probe that has been orbiting the red planet since 2014 as the country’s first ever Mars exploration mission, has been officially declared dead.Researchers lost communications with the spacecraft after it entered a long eclipse period with Mars on October 2. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) soon afterward issued a statement declaring: “the spacecraft is non-recoverable, and attained its end-of-life.” The mission team su

  • Why You Might Already Know Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Replacement

    Trevor Noah, who hosted The Daily Show for seven years following Jon Stewart's exit in 2015, announced his departure Sept. 29. Find out all the details on his replacement here!

  • What Is a Convenience Fee at a Restaurant and Should You Be Paying It?

    You may have noticed something called a "convenience fee" on your last restaurant bill. When listed among other charges, it can be confusing to understand what exactly the fee is for and who it goes to. We'll explain exactly what it is and how you may avoid the fee. Plus, we'll let you know which credit card will cause you to pay the highest fee.

  • People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation

    Wait, what happened to cursive?View Entire Post ›

  • Hackers release data after LAUSD refuses to pay ransom

    A criminal syndicate had given L.A. Unified until Monday to pay ransom, but released documents early after Supt. Carvalho said he would not negotiate.

  • 27 TV Main Characters That Sucked So Much, They Probably Should've Been Side Characters

    "God invented the fast-forward button just for Piper scenes."View Entire Post ›

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says the 'everything crash' is underway - and trumpets it as a rare chance to make a fortune

    The personal-finance guru sees a sweeping collapse in asset prices wiping out millions of people's fortunes, but allowing thousands to become wealthy.

  • Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

    Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA that helped us understand what makes humans unique and provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19. Techniques that Paabo spearheaded allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins — the Denisovans as well as Neanderthals. “Just as you do an archeological excavation to find out about the past, we sort of make excavations in the human genome,” he said at a news conference held by Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

  • One of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight is bogus — here's what you should do instead

    The Body Mass Index, or BMI chart, was invented in the 1800s, and it's a pretty imperfect scale. A leading obesity researcher explains why.

  • Tim Cook says he uses ‘a very good formula’ to look for Apple employees—these are the 4 traits he seeks out

    Apple CEO Cook outlined four specific attributes that make for successful hires.

  • Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel updates Tua Tagovailoa’s status and health. And Sinnett signed

    Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game at the Jets because of a concussion, but McDaniel remains uncertain of any timetable beyond that.

  • White House defends Kamala Harris' hurricane relief 'equity' remarks:

    The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris' comments about "equity" needing to be at the center of hurricane response.

  • Trump turns up heat on Mitch McConnell criticism, says senator has a 'death wish'

    The former president has been highly critical of the Kentucky Republican and his wife for months, but McConnell has stayed quiet.

  • Swedish geneticist wins Nobel medicine prize for decoding ancient DNA

    STOCKHOLM/LONDON (Reuters) -Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history. Paabo's work demonstrated practical implications during the COVID-19 pandemic when he found that people infected with the virus who carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals are more at risk of severe illness than whose who do not. Paabo, director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, won the prize for "discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution," the Award committee said.

  • Rocket Lab Copies a Page From the SpaceX Playbook

    Five years ago, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a startling announcement: His new Starship megarocket, originally designed to carry humans to Mars, might also be used to transport passengers and cargo from point-to-point here on Earth! Blasting toward orbit at many times the speed of sound, then landing again on a ballistic course, Starship would be able to travel from New York City to Shanghai, China (a 12,000 mile trip, so literally about as far as you can travel one-way on Earth) in just 40 minutes. SpaceX's prediction (which it hasn't yet proven, by the way) quickly caught the attention of the media -- and the commercial airlines, who might rightly worry what it means for their business model.