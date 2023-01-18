Nobel-winning journalist Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion charges

Ryan General
·2 min read

[Source]

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and Filipino online news site Rappler have been cleared of tax evasion charges.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Philippines’ Court of Tax Appeals stated that prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the press freedom advocate and news site evaded tax payments.

“The acquittal of the accused is based on the findings of the court … that respondents did not commit the crime charged,” the decision read.

Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, said after the verdict that the acquittal is “not just for Rappler. It is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused."

More from NextShark: Japan’s ‘Ice Prince’ Yuzuru Hanyu retires from competitive figure skating

According to Ressa, the charges filed during the term of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte were “politically motivated” and displayed a “brazen abuse of power."

A known critic of Duterte, Ressa’s in-depth journalism drew international attention to the administration’s deadly war on drugs.

Observers believe Duterte had a hand in filing the cases against Ressa and her platform to muzzle their reporting.

More from NextShark: ‘Could I decide I was an Asian man?’: Sen. Ted Cruz’s question during SCOTUS nominee hearing goes viral

The state revenue agency accused Rappler of omitting proceeds from a 2015 sale of depositary receipts to foreign investors from its tax returns. The securities regulator later used the accusation as a basis to revoke the platform’s license.

The 59-year-old journalist said the number of government lawsuits she faced since 2018 indicated a pattern of harassment.

She is also appealing a six-year prison sentence she received in 2020 over a libel conviction.

More from NextShark: Chicago’s Chinatown on high alert after string of armed robberies

Human rights groups and press freedom advocates hailed the decision as a victory for the Philippines, which, by recent estimates, still ranks as the seventh most dangerous country in the world for journalists.

Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde took to Twitter to celebrate the verdict, which he called “a victory for press freedom and solidarity.”

According to Conde, the Marcos administration must now "take stock of this and ensure that journalists did their jobs without fear.”

Former Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo also celebrated the verdict in a tweet, saying, “Truth and light prevailed today. To more ahead!”

Related stories:

 

Recommended Stories

  • In Pasifika, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander communities seek identity and independence

    The term "Pasifika" is on the rise as Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders assert their identity and distinguish themselves from Asian Americans.

  • Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California

    President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. “We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting," he said. Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state.

  • Civil rights investigation opened in death of Tennessee man who died after police traffic stop

    Federal investigators opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, who died days after being stopped by Memphis police.

  • Stephanie Hsu reveals she was once mistaken for Lana Condor on the red carpet

    “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu has revealed she was once mistaken for Lana Condor on a red carpet. “It was just once, but it was very pronounced,” Hsu told The New York Times in a new interview. Hsu also said people have confused her with her publicist on the red carpet.

  • Walker campaign staffer lawsuit says GOP activist groped him

    A staffer who worked for Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign filed a lawsuit against prominent conservative activist Matt Schlapp on Tuesday, accusing Schlapp of groping him during a car ride in Georgia before last year’s midterm election. Schlapp denies the allegation, and his lawyer says they are considering a countersuit. The staffer’s battery and defamation lawsuit was filed in Alexandria Circuit Court in Virginia, where Schlapp lives, and seeks more than $9 million in damages.

  • MAFS ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'

    Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met and married during the 12th season of the reality series, in Atlanta

  • Brazil's BTG gets court decision reversing part of Americanas' protection from creditors

    Brazilian bank BTG Pactual obtained a court decision on Wednesday overturning part of Americanas SA's protection from creditors, according to court documents seen by Reuters, in a move the retailer says "harms its viability". The decision of appeal judge Flavio Horta Fernandes reversed a previous order that BTG Pactual return money it received from the company's accounts with the bank to pay for a credit line. BTG confirmed the decision in a securities filing, but did not give details.

  • Video: Malaysian dancer with hijab earns roaring applause for captivating lion dance performance

    A Malaysian dancer with a hijab has gone viral on TikTok for her and her teammate's mesmerizing lion dance performance. On Friday, TikTok user Ah Peng (@ahpeng2830) posted a video of the two-person team’s performance. The nine-minute clip has already amassed over 2.6 million views and 137,000 likes on TikTok.

  • Comedian Uncle Roger slams Gordon Ramsay’s Thai papaya salad in new video

    Malaysian British comedian Nigel Ng, better known by his viral persona Uncle Roger, gave a brutal review of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Thai papaya salad. Uploaded on Sunday, Roger (@mrnigelng) took time to jokingly review the multi-Michelin starred chef’s version of green papaya salad, quickly gaining over 1.8 million views. As Ramsay begins preparing the dish’s spicy paste, Roger immediately expresses his disappointment.

  • Failed New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case

    He stands accused of attempting to terrorize Democrat officials by shooting at their homes.

  • Lion dance set to 'See Tình,' 'Pink Venom' goes viral on TikTok

    A video of lion dance performers grooving to non-traditional tracks has gone viral. TikTok user @miegemezzzzz posted the minute-and-a-half-long clip on Monday. The performers captured the audience members’ attention with the first song, “See Tình” by Vietnamese singer Hoàng Thùy Linh.

  • Analyst Boosts Disney, Comcast's Theme Park Estimates On Better Than Feared Expectations

    KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel had an Overweight rating on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with a $119 price target. Total DIS Theme Park attendance for December was -8% Y/Y and +20% M/M. The Y/Y decline in attendance was slightly better than in November, and the M/M change was above the 2017-2019 average, suggesting a solid finish to 2022. The analyst mostly saw softness at WDW. For Q4, the data shows -8% Y/Y versus -6% Y/Y in Q3, meaning attendance trends appear to be mainly stabilizing, coming off

  • Netflix unveils new projects from David Fincher, Zack Snyder, and many more in 2023 film slate

    Netflix has laid out its film programming for 2023, with new features from David Fincher (The Killer), Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon), David Yates (Pain Hustlers), Sam Esmail (Leave The World Behind). With 49 films set for release this year, you can expect almost one major film a week from the production company/streamer.

  • Tech titans are a 'risk to democracy:' Ian Bremmer

    Tech companies' dominance has led to "dysfunctional democratic process," according to Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group founder and president.

  • Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor pro wrestling star, dies at 38

    Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, wrestled alongside his brother, Mark.

  • Kim Chae-won dating rumor debunked after photo revealed to be doctored

    K-pop idol Kim Chae-won, a member of the girl group LE SSERAFIM, was the subject of a dating rumor that has since been debunked. The rumor stemmed from a report originally published by Shukan Bunshun, a Japanese weekly news magazine that claimed to have obtained selfies of Kim and a former rapper, whose name was kept anonymous, together as a couple. Shukan Bunshun announced on Tuesday that it would reveal the photos on Wednesday, claiming to have "gotten hands on a picture of a globally popular K-pop idol dating."

  • 'You can see': Citi CEO details how the bank handles productivity amid hybrid work

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Citi employees working remotely better be cranking on those spreadsheets, because CEO Jane Fraser is assessing the productivity data she is being provided.

  • Spurs boss Conte ponders football future after death of three friends

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday the death of three close friends in a matter of months had left him questioning his future in football. The 53-year-old Conte is the same age as Mihajlovic was at his time of death, while Vialli was just five years older than the much-travelled Italian manager.

  • Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request

    Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him.

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly spammed one victim with Instagram DMs: report

    Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students, allegedly sent one of the victims Instagram messages, a report claims.