Are Nobia AB (publ)’s (STO:NOBI) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Nobia AB (publ) (STO:NOBI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nobia:

0.13 = kr1.0b ÷ (kr11b - kr3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Nobia has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Nobia's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Nobia's ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Regardless of where Nobia sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Nobia's current ROCE of 13% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 21%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Nobia's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Nobia.

Do Nobia's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nobia has total liabilities of kr3.0b and total assets of kr11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Nobia's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Nobia could be worth a closer look. Nobia shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .